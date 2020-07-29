Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2020) - Royal Road Minerals (TSXV: RYR) ("RRM" or the "Company") today announces that it has filed amended certificates of the qualified person pursuant to Part 8 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") in connection with the technical reports (the "Technical Reports") prepared for the Company by Luna Recursos Naturales and Mr. Nigel Chapman, B.Sc. HONS, M.AIG, dated and filed by the Company on June 5, 2020 and titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Luna Roja Property Northeastern Nicaragua", "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Caribe Property Northeastern Nicaragua", "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Guintar-Niverengo Margaritas Property, Antioquia, Central Colombia", and "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Formalisation Properties, Narino, Western Colombia".

This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission staff in connection with a review being conducted in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company. The amended certificates state that Mr. Chapman was not independent of the Company, applying the test set out in Section 1.5 of NI43-101 and that Mr. Chapman had prior involvement with the properties that are the subject of the Technical Reports while he served as a contractor and employee of the Company during the period from March 2019 to January 31, 2020.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Timothy Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205

+44 (0)1534 887166

+44 (0)7797 742800

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60739