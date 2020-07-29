The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector is expected to grow by USD 798.28 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The wide acceptance of e-learning has led to an increase in the number of online assignments and project submission platforms. Students are sometimes asked to solve open-ended questions that require the use of various concepts and technologies in the questions. These questions demand the use of a variety of available online content which may lead to plagiarism issues. This is increasing the demand for anti-plagiarism software among students. The software helps students to improve their writing skills by understanding proper paraphrasing techniques. The software is also being widely adopted by educational institutes and universities to improve the knowledge base and inculcate better learning ethics in students. With the increasing number of online assessment and project submission platforms, the demand for anti-plagiarism software will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, supportive government initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector: Supportive Government Initiatives

Governments across the world are undertaking several initiatives to curb plagiarism activities and maintain the authenticity and integrity of educational institutions. For instance, the Federal Ministry of Education in Vienna, Austria encourages the use of anti-plagiarism software and has successfully installed it in over 250 schools since 2015. Similarly, the Government of India passed a rule that mandated the use of anti-plagiarism software while checking the theses written by doctoral students. Such government initiatives are positively influencing the growth of the global anti-plagiarism software market in the education sector.

"Rising standards for doctoral programs and the increasing demand for legal and authentic data will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector by end-user (research institutions and academic institutions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the anti-plagiarism software market for the Education sector in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of e-learning in the region.

