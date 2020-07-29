Phenom People, Inc.: Phenom Launches HR Resiliency Playbooks & Products to Help Employers Acquire, Upskill & Redistribute Talent Virtually

Strategies and solutions for HR leaders to resolve pandemic-induced challenges

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2020, the global leader in Talent Experience ManagementR Resiliency Playbooks and products to immediately assist employers with the challenges during this pandemic and the changed world for post-pandemic recovery.



Companies are urgently navigating complex situations: rapidly hiring to keep pace with demand, rehiring previously furloughed employees, redistributing talent and skills within the organization, and/or planning for recovery post-pandemic while in a hiring freeze.

Introducing HR Resiliency Playbooks

Accelerating Virtual Recruiting, Establishing Employee Agility and Preparing for Talent Recovery playbooks provide step-by-step plans to help talent acquisition and talent management adapt to changing market and industry conditions:

Accelerating Virtual Recruiting: For employers that need to hire now, scaling talent acquisition efforts virtually is necessary. This playbook shows HR leaders how to attract, engage and acquire best-fit candidates faster by leveraging strategies including virtual hiring, online interviewing and onboarding, employer branding, HR tech and more.

Establishing Employee Agility: Reallocating existing employees from stagnant areas of the business to fill gaps in growing or critical sectors allows employers to maintain business continuity and thrive in this new era of work. This playbook reveals how HR can mobilize their workforce by establishing an internal talent marketplace that reskills employees through short-term tasks and projects, or gigs.

Preparing for Talent Recovery: Organizations that serve as a valuable resource for furloughed and laid-off employees will be better positioned for a swift recovery. This playbook details how HR can build an employee alumni community, keep former employees engaged for when the company is ready to rehire and maintain a positive employer brand.

Phenom Essentials Product Packages

Phenom's new packages enable HR teams to turn strategy into action with core elements of the AI-powered TXM platform. Instead of taking months to implement, these products can be launched in weeks to ensure employers achieve a faster, more targeted return on investment.

Phenom Essentials were created for companies with reduced budgets, demanding HR priorities, limited resources and mission-critical objectives.

Hiring Velocity (https://www.phenom.com/hiring-velocity?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=globenewswire.com&utm_campaign=playbooks) : Engage candidates at scale, reduce hiring friction, and fill roles faster with chatbot, live chat, CRM, virtual events, video assessments, and email/SMS messaging campaigns.

Engage candidates at scale, reduce hiring friction, and fill roles faster with chatbot, live chat, CRM, virtual events, video assessments, and email/SMS messaging campaigns. Virtual University Recruiting (https://www.phenom.com/virtual-university-recruiting) : Connect employers with a new wave of emerging talent using virtual events, video assessments, chatbot, CRM and a mobile app.

Connect employers with a new wave of emerging talent using virtual events, video assessments, chatbot, CRM and a mobile app. Employee Agility (https://www.phenom.com/employee-agility?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=globenewswire.com&utm_campaign=playbooks) : Enrich and engage internal talent, reskill employees at scale, and quickly transform departments with Gigs, an internal talent marketplace.

Enrich and engage internal talent, reskill employees at scale, and quickly transform departments with Gigs, an internal talent marketplace. Talent Recovery (https://www.phenom.com/talent-recovery?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=globenewswire.com&utm_campaign=playbooks) : Support former and furloughed employees with resources and external job opportunities by leveraging a talent recovery site, chatbot, and email/SMS messaging campaigns.

"How we work and live our lives has changed. Agility and adaptability during turbulent times are invaluable traits, and HR is that irrepressible guiding light for employees," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "Right now, CHROs and talent leaders are being tasked to support past and current employees, redistribute talent to business areas that need it, and quickly hire to meet demands. These are complex challenges that require strategic solutions-and Phenom is the resource they can turn to for the answers they need."

Download theHR Resiliency Playbooks .

Request a demo of Phenom Essentials Product Packages.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 500 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com . Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Derek Herman

Phenom

derek.herman@phenompeople.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c02c6da-8c56-4b1b-ab01-630e3eebe2b6.