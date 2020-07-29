Vitamin Energy, LLC: VitaminEnergy(R): Now the World's Fastest Growing Energy Shot Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / VitaminEnergy®, the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy for up to 7+ hours, has experienced significant growth in 2020; hitting #1 on the IRI charts as the world's fastest growing energy shot and the #2 fastest growing energy drink in the world.

Ranking #1 on Amazon Prime and gaining distribution in thousands of stores this year, including Pilot Flying J, Circle K, Maverik, Travel Centers of America and 7-Eleven, VitaminEnergy® is experiencing increasing momentum, while long-time market leader 5 Hour ENERGY®‎ continues to experience a steady decline in sales.

"VitaminEnergy®'s growth during the COVID-19 pandemic has been incredible. While most energy drinks/shots had declines in sales during the period 2nd QTR 2020, VitaminEnergy® produced 700+ percent in sales growth due to consumers seeking brands that provide immune support. Another reason for the growth is that consumers are purchasing more energy products and the "functional" entries like VitaminEnergy® are driving the broader energy sales (part of the "better for you" trend)," explains Molly Jacobson, Communications Director at VitaminEnergy®.

A 2018 survey by the International Food Information Council Foundation found that over half of consumers consult the ingredient list "often or always" when making purchasing decisions. Another 2018 study found that "a whopping 77 percent of Americans" read the Nutrition Facts label where the ingredient list is located.

"Consumers instantly recognize VitaminEnergy® due to the descriptive nature of the brand name matching what the product is…Vitamins combined with Energy. This competitive advantage in the marketplace has pathed the way for explosive sales growth during the Covid pandemic, where people can conveniently access their daily vitamin dosages while boosting their energy levels," says Jay Byrd, VP of Sales at VitaminEnergy®.

VitaminEnergy® plans to continue growing its line of shot extensions focused on diversity through vitamins, not just flavors. The proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of VitaminEnergy® are specifically designed to support a specific health function, from immune support to recovery. By design, VitaminEnergy® is both sugar and carb free.

In addition, each shot is a scientifically advanced formula designed to enhance energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash. Combined with healthy vitamins, VitaminEnergy® is a functional extra strength energy shot with 260 mg of caffeine to provide both powerful nutrients and a strong energy boost.

Current VitaminEnergy® Brands:

IMMUNE+

The VitaminEnergy® Immune Shot is packed with 100 percent DV of Vitamin C to support immune health and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

ENERGY+

The VitaminEnergy® Energy+ Shot is packed with B12 14,000 percent and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

FOCUS+

The VitaminEnergy® Focus Shot is packed with COQ10 and BCAAs to support brain health, as well as an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

MOOD+

The VitaminEnergy® Mood Shot is packed with 5-HTP, Rhodiola Rosea and Passionfruit to support a positive mood and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

WORKOUT+

The VitaminEnergy® Pre-Workout Booster is packed with Beta Alanine along with L-Arginine for better pumps and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

About VitaminEnergy®

VitaminEnergy® is the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Every shot of VitaminEnergy® is super infused vitamins that combines a powerful energy formula.

There is a VitaminEnergy® shot to fit every lifestyle: IMMUNE+, ENERGY+, FOCUS+, MOOD+, and WORKOUT+. For more information about VitaminEnergy®, please visit us at VitaminEnergy.com.

