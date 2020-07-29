TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM 29-Jul-2020 / 17:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM Limassol, Cyprus - 29 July 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem today announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will take place at 12:00 noon on Monday 24 August 2020 at the Group's registered office, 5th floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus. The AGM agenda includes: - Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited, Cyprus as Auditors of the Group and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement; - Re-appointment of Mr. Jacques Der Megreditchian as a director of the Group; - Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors; - Granting of authority to the Board of Directors to buy back class A shares or interests in class A shares including global depository receipts in the Group. The record date for the AGM is 21 August 2020. The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy [1] and https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ [2]. A copy of the 2019 Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [3]. The Annual Report is also available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy [1] and https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/financials/annual-reports/ [4] For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. +44 7741 078383 35738) ir@tinkoff.ru [5] pr@tinkoff.ru TCS Group Holding PLC TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem,which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 3M 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 9 bn. The ROE was 37.5%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognized Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 78845 EQS News ID: 1105481 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e814077f152a686cf0935dbe5f92c3b1&application_id=1105481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9bf6a99c293f1d889e6bc16b897eb072&application_id=1105481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=1105481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55fdbdcbf57926527b27486bf447c3e2&application_id=1105481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

