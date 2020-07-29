Utility Iberdrola will provide solar power to the Spanish site of Saudi petrochemical company Sabic, which has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement. The electricity will be generated by a €70 million, 100 MW solar park.From pv magazine Spain. Saudi petrochemical multinational Sabic has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spanish utility Iberdrola for the supply of solar power to its industrial site in La Aljorra, in Cartagena in the Spanish region of Murcia. The electricity will be provided by a 100 MW solar park which is under development at the site. The €70 million project, ...

