Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills Now Available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace

Auditoria.AI becomes the first Cognitive AI provider to be Sage Intacct certified

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, provider of AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, announced today that its SmartFlow Skills Platform is immediately available in the Sage Intacct Marketplace. As the first-ever "cognitive AI" solution to be Sage Intacct certified, Auditoria automates routine repetitive business processes that otherwise take days or weeks, while accelerating surgical financial insights that improve visibility and decision making.

"We're very pleased to offer Sage Intacct customers the first set of cognitive, AI-driven automation capabilities that come natively integrated," said Adina Simu, Auditoria's Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. "With Auditoria SmartFlow Skills, customers can extend the investment that they have made in Sage Intacct and benefit from intelligent automation of business processes, interactive responses, and algorithmic analytics. We're proud to partner with a recognized leader in cloud financial management."

"At Sage Intacct, we take pride in our open application interfaces, allowing innovative companies like Auditoria.AI to extend the capabilities that our customers have made in their accounting and finance system," said Eileen Wiens, Sage Intacct Vice President of Business Development. "With Auditoria, our customers can confidently enter the future of finance automation, powered by artificial intelligence and cognitive RPA."

Auditoria SmartFlow Skills offers a reliable alternative to traditional approaches to execute typical finance back-office processes, which result in significantly improved business resiliency. Using natural language-driven configurations, Auditoria SmartFlow Skills ephemerally automates mission-critical finance business processes, while querying and reconciling data into financial systems of record.

Additionally, SmartFlow Skills includes modern machine learning algorithms to drive statistical and predictive analytics, allowing companies to have rapid access to key financial indicators, higher accuracy and precision in predictive recommendations, and being continuously audit-ready while mitigating risks, eliminating errors, and reducing accounting infractions.

"Instead of relying on traditional processes to get work done, we are excited to use a platform like Auditoria to have a 3-4X multiplier in our productivity to support the company's growth," said Tien Anh Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer of UserTesting. "Auditoria's approach looks to be a game changer in our finance and accounting functions."

"AI and automation are critical for companies wanting to extend the investments in their accounting software," said Ryan Prindiville, Partner, Consulting at Armanino LLP. "We're thrilled to see Auditoria's offering in the Sage Intacct Marketplace. We look forward to Armanino's customers taking advantage of the pre-certified Intacct integration from Auditoria.AI."

To learn more, visit the Sage Intacct Marketplace: https://share.auditoria.ai/si_marketplace

About Auditoria

Founded in 2019, Auditoria is a provider of AI-driven automation solutions for Finance teams, based in Santa Clara, California, and backed by Neotribe Ventures, Engineering Capital, Firebolt Ventures, and B Capital Group. Its flagship offering, Auditoria SmartFlow Skills, leverages natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to remove friction and repetition, automate finance back-office business processes, and deliver cutting-edge real-time predictive analytics to enterprise Finance and Accounting teams.

Learn more about Auditoria by visiting Auditoria.ai. Follow Auditoria on LinkedIn and Twitter.

