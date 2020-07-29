Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 
29.07.20
17:35 Uhr
90,09 Euro
+0,25
+0,28 %
29.07.2020 | 17:41
Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2020

Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2020


PARIS - July 29, 2020 - Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2020 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autoritédes marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.



This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (http://www.sanofi.com) and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Regulated Information in France".



About Sanofi




Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.



With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life


Media Relations Contact
Nicolas Kressmann
Tel.: +1 732 532 5318
Nicolas.Kressmann@sanofi.com (mailto:Nicolas.Kressmann@sanofi.com)


Investor Relations Contact
Eva Schaefer-Jansen
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)

Attachment

  • PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c233ff9a-a532-49ac-a296-0ab1170cae75)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
