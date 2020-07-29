Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 30 June 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 475,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 9,274,187.90 in cash
For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 170,000 Getlink shares
- EUR 13,299,340.26 in cash
Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:
- 3,700 buy transactions
- 3,286 sell transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
- 3,929,044 shares purchased for 50,106,178.60 euros
- 3,624,044 shares sold for 46,081,026.50 euros
