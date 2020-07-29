Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 30 June 2020, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

475,000 Getlink shares

EUR 9,274,187.90 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

170,000 Getlink shares

EUR 13,299,340.26 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:

3,700 buy transactions

3,286 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

3,929,044 shares purchased for 50,106,178.60 euros

3,624,044 shares sold for 46,081,026.50 euros

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005401/en/

Contacts:

GETLINK S.E.