Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements 29-Jul-2020 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please find BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements dated 30 June 2020 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] to access BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 June 2020. Attachment File: BRSA Consolidated Financial Statements [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: IR TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews Sequence No.: 78851 EQS News ID: 1105545 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1105545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=091f4dd9e90555dcd13195697214e76d&application_id=1105545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2020 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)