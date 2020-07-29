Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.07.2020
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
Frankfurt
29.07.20
17:20 Uhr
21,700 Euro
+0,700
+3,33 %
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Half-yearly financial report 2020

  • Real estate portfolio: € 961 million, growth of 8%

  • Yield remains stable in the full portfolio

  • EPRA earnings per share: € 0,76 (€ 1,03 first semester 2019, resp. € 0,83 excl. Medtronic)

  • EPRA NAV: € 21,06 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)

  • Occupancy rate: total 92% (93% as at 31 December 2019)

  • 17% buildings certified 'BREEAM Very Good'

  • Limited debt ratio: 44%

  • Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,3% first semester 2019)

  • Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53, as the same level as for 2019

  • Expected EPRA earnings per share for 2020 based on the current forecasts between € 1,60 and € 1,65

  • Solid basis due to sectoral spread of tenants, € 84 million non-withdrawn credit lines and strong balance sheet with solid financial ratios

  • Half-yearly financial report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3eb35f48-54f7-47fd-8382-87dce0c41dde)
