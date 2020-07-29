Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Half-yearly financial report 2020

- Real estate portfolio: € 961 million, growth of 8%
- Yield remains stable in the full portfolio
- EPRA earnings per share: € 0,76 (€ 1,03 first semester 2019, resp. € 0,83 excl. Medtronic)
- EPRA NAV: € 21,06 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)
- Occupancy rate: total 92% (93% as at 31 December 2019)
- 17% buildings certified 'BREEAM Very Good'
- Limited debt ratio: 44%
- Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,3% first semester 2019)
- Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53, as the same level as for 2019
- Expected EPRA earnings per share for 2020 based on the current forecasts between € 1,60 and € 1,65
- Solid basis due to sectoral spread of tenants, € 84 million non-withdrawn credit lines and strong balance sheet with solid financial ratios
