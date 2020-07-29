After a thorough selection process from candidates within the global and wide-ranging submarine telecommunications and power cable industries, the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), the world's leading submarine cable protection organisation, announces the appointment of its new General Manager (GM), Mr Ryan Wopschall.

Active in the ICPC as a member-company representative and speaker since 2010, Mr Wopschall brings to the organisation deep knowledge and experience regarding protection of submarine cables, which provide more than 97 percent of the world's Internet, data, and voice connectivity. With 14 years of experience in marine survey, cable route engineering, and project implementation, he has worked on numerous projects in over 20 countries. Mr Wopschall has presented many times at prominent industry conferences and holds a B.Sc. in Engineering Geology, plus a post-graduate certificate in Business Development and Management. He replaces Mr Keith Schofield who stepped down from the role on 1st July.

Commenting on his new appointment Mr Wopschall stated, 'I am very excited to have been selected by the ICPC as the new GM and look forward to working with the Executive Committee (EC) and its Members and advisors. We are in evolving times and that gives the ICPC the challenge and opportunity to evolve as well. I look forward to listening to the valuable guidance of the Members as well as providing leadership and growth to this global organisation.'

In his role, Mr Wopschall will work closely with the EC, its legal and environmental advisors as well as lead the Secretariat team ensuring the ICPC's goals and initiatives are carried out while maintaining the vision of the organisation and promoting the importance of safeguarding submarine cables worldwide.

ICPC Chair Malcolm Eccles, welcomed Mr Wopschall stating, 'On behalf of the organisation, we are very pleased to have Ryan on board. Having been involved in previous ICPC initiatives and outreach in the past, plus a vast background in the submarine cable industry, he is a great asset to the ICPC and its membership.'

About the ICPC: The ICPC is the world's premier submarine cable protection organisation. It was formed in 1958 to promote the protection of international submarine cables against human and natural hazards. It provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal, and environmental information about submarine cables and engages with stakeholders and governments globally to promote submarine cable protection. The ICPC has 170 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments. For further information about the ICPC and its events, submarine cables generally, best practices for cable protection, and applicable international law and treaties, visit: www.iscpc.org and www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/. If interested in joining the ICPC, click on the following link.

