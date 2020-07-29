Persistent launches Center of Excellence accelerating hybrid cloud journeys with Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat Center of Excellence (CoE) to be innovation hub accelerating workload deployment on the leading Kubernetes-based containerization platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is accelerating client journeys to hybrid cloud through Red Hat OpenShift. The company today announced a Center of Excellence (CoE) for the industry's most comprehensive Kubernetes-based containerization platform, Red Hat OpenShift.

With the formation of the Red Hat CoE, clients can accelerate their digital transformation efforts with workload portability across public cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud.

In addition to Persistent's recent announcement that it has trained over 2,000 professionals on containerization and Kubernetes, the company is adding professional Red Hat sales, engineering and delivery accreditations. This CoE brings together Persistent's deep engineering and technology experience with proprietary accelerators and methodologies, like the Persistent Digital Greenhouse, approach to speed Red Hat OpenShift deployments.

Quote from Julio Tapia, senior director, Partner Ecosystem, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat:

"Red Hat OpenShift provides the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, pairing the scale of Kubernetes with the simplicity of Operators and Red Hat's overall commitment to open source innovation. We're pleased to collaborate with Persistent through the Red Hat CoE to help customers more quickly develop modern applications and accelerate their digital transformation efforts."

Persistent has thousands of professionals with containerization and cloud deployment experience from hundreds of projects undertaken every year across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google and IBM Cloud. This gives the company the capacity to rapidly scale teams to deploy workloads on Red Hat OpenShift depending on the client's needs.

Quote from Jiani Zhang, President Alliance and Industrial Solutions Unit at Persistent:

"As we work with clients to accelerate their cloud journey, the flexibility and competitive advantage from our relationship with Red Hat is crucial. We are helping all organizations embrace their own unique digital mosaic, for which a modern hybrid cloud foundation is essential. Our Red Hat CoE and our tight partnerships with all the leading cloud vendors can help hundreds of organizations scale and accelerate their transformation to a digital enterprise."

With 11,000 employees around the world, Persistent is a global solutions leader, delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization for businesses across industries and geographies. Persistent's size and experience gives it the ability to scale quickly to meet the needs of enterprise customers.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit www.persistent.com/FLCS .

