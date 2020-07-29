Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.71p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020.

This dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 August 2020. The ex dividend date is 6 August 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

29 July 2020