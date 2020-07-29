ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ProMIS' shareholders show overwhelming support for all resolutions

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: PMN; OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on July 29, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "Meeting").



The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions announced in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present by proxy at the meeting was 100,033,305, representing 35.52% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

"This year's Annual Meeting marks the fifth anniversary of ProMIS Neurosciences," stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ProMIS management team I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their on-going support. We look forward to continued progress applying our unique technology platform to the development of disease-modifying antibody therapies, diagnostics and potential vaccines for Alzheimer's disease as well as the development of highly accurate assays for detection of antibodies against the virus causing COVID-19."

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 100,033,305 common shares that were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving more than 75% of the votes cast:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Elliot Goldstein, M.D. 61,733,785 3,154,725 Eugene Williams 61,763,185 3,125,325 Neil Cashman, M.D. 62,080,085 2,808,425 Anthony Giovinazzo, C.Dir., A.C.C. 53,891,035 10,997,475 Richard J. Gregory, PH.D. 59,280,435 5,608,075 Patrick D. Kirwin 59,432,185 5,456,325 Johannes Roth 51,696,185 13,192,325 William Wyman 51,390,435 13,498,075

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 99,330,415 votes FOR and 702,890 votes WITHHELD.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company whose unique core technology is the ability to rationally predict the site and shape (conformation) of novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of proteins. In neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, ALS and Parkinson's disease, the DSEs are misfolded regions on toxic forms of otherwise normal proteins. In the infectious disease setting, these DSEs represent peptide antigens that can be used as an essential component to create accurate and sensitive serological assays to detect the presence of antibodies that arise in response to a specific infection, such as COVID-19. ProMIS proprietary peptide antigens can also be used to create potential therapeutic antibodies, as well as serve as the basis for development of vaccines. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shanti Skiffington

shanti.skiffington@gmail.com

Tel. 617 921-0808

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785