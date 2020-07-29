The global MEMS microphone market is expected to grow by USD 683.84 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005517/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEMS Microphone Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report

The increase in hearing problems due to noise pollution, ear infections, genetic factors, and birth complications, has resulted in the growing demand for hearing aids. The elderly population is at a greater risk of being affected by deafness. Many manufacturers are developing advanced hearing aids, along with features such as Bluetooth, noise cancellation, and other digital functions. The demand for high-end hearing aids with such additional features has increased. However, the size and battery life of hearing aids remain the primary concerns. MEMS microphones use silicon technology, as a result of which they have lower power consumption with high SNR, making them suitable for use in hearing aids. Thus, the penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids is one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43959

As per Technavio, the increased number of MEMS microphones per device in smartphones will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

MEMS Microphone Market: Increased Number of MEMS Microphones Per Device in Smartphones

The number of shipments of MEMS microphones is increasing significantly, resulting in the number of MEMS microphones per smartphone. The average number of MEMS microphones has increased from two or three to four microphones in iPhone 6s. Of these four MEMS microphones, one is used for voice capture, two are used for voice cancellation, and one for the improvement of voice recognition. Samsung uses two MEMS microphones for its Galaxy series of smartphones. Motorola Droid Turbo uses five MEMS microphones. The additional MEMS microphone provides increased audio quality, video recording, noise cancellation, and better call performance. Thus, the increased number of MEMS microphone per smartphone will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increased demand for enhanced audio experience in devices, and the growing demand for consumer electronics will have a significant impact on the growth of the MEMS microphone market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

MEMS Microphone Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the MEMS microphone market by application (consumer electronics, healthcare industry, automotive industry, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the MEMS microphone market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growth in the smartphone market and increasing demand for consumer electronics.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/