Good resumption of business since mid-May

Preservation of EBITDA margin thanks to the savings plan

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its results for the first half of 2020.

The good momentum in stakes seen in the early part of the year (increase of 5% until mid-March) was halted by the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic (decline of nearly 60% over the two months of lockdown). The gradual recovery since the lifting of lockdown in mid-May has accelerated with the gradual resumption of sporting competitions, including most of the national football championships in Europe, and the return of Amigo on 8 June. As such, the decline in stakes was limited to 18% over the half-year compared with the first half of 2019. They totalled €6.9 billion, breaking down as:

Lottery stakes down 13% at €5.8 billion: Of which -15% for draw games to €2.2 billion and -11% for instant games to €3.6 billion; A 50% increase in online stakes to €0.5 billion.

Sports betting stakes down 39% at €1.1 billion.

Half-year revenue totalled €849 million, down 15% on an adjusted basis,1 and EBITDA amounted to €174 million, a margin of 20.5%.

For EBITDA, the mechanical impact of the decline in activity was partially offset by the implementation of a large part of the savings plan of more than €80 million for 2020.

From mid-June the Group has returned to an overall level of activity comparable with that of 2019. However, in view of the many uncertainties that remain, the Group does not communicate any business or earnings forecasts for the financial year 2020 as a whole. However, it should be borne in mind that the EBITDA margin for the second half of 2019 benefited from exceptional long lottery cycles, as well as unexpected sporting results, which reduced the player payout ratio in the sports betting segment.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of FDJ, said: "The Group's strong mobilisation from the onset of the health crisis and a swiftly implemented cost-cutting plan have limited the impact on the first-half results. For several weeks, we have been recording stakes at a level comparable with that of 2019. Our strategic orientations and the strength of the FDJ model have been confirmed, and we continue to invest to support the development of all our activities."

The 2019 data used for the following analyses have been adjusted to reflect the new tax regime that came into force on 1st January 2020 and to consolidate Sporting Group over a full year (but without adjustment for long lottery cycles)

Key figures (in millions of euros)

30 June

2020 30 June 2019 adjusted Chg. vs

adjusted 30 June 2019

published Chg. vs

published Stakes 6,898 8,454 (18%) 8,420 (18%) Revenue* 849 995 (15%) 944 (10%) Recurring operating profit 124 165 (25%) 136 (9%) Net profit 50 96 (48%) EBITDA** 174 208 (16%) 177 (2%) EBITDA/revenue 20.5% 20.9% 18.8%

* Revenue: net gaming revenue and revenue from other activities

** EBITDA: recurring operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation

Activity and results for H1 2020

Stakes of €6.9 billion, down 18.4%

Lottery stakes of €5.8 billion (-12.6%)

Lottery staked amounted to €5.8 billion, with a drop of 11.3% to €3.6 billion for instant games and a drop of 14.6% to €2.2 billion for draw games:

For instant games, the decline can be attributed in large part to the steep decline in footfall in points of sale during lockdown and the lack of activity in the product portfolio during the second quarter;

For draw games, the decrease can be ascribed chiefly to the suspension of Amigo, an express draw game in points of sales from 19 March to 8 June. Adjusted for Amigo, draw games stakes were down only slightly (-1.7%);

Online lottery stakes enjoyed good momentum, with an increase of 50% to €0.5 billion, and a marked acceleration in the second quarter, driven mainly by growth in the number of active players and the almost doubling of new registrations on fdj.fr.

Sports betting stakes of €1.1 billion (-38.8%)

Sports betting stakes totalled €1.1 billion. After a performance in line with objectives at the start of the year, sports betting stakes were impacted by the gradual cancellation of virtually all sporting competitions from mid-March 2020. No major sporting competitions took place during lockdown, which considerably reduced the betting offer. Since mid-May, sporting competitions, particularly football, have gradually resumed, resulting in a very significant resumption in stakes.

Revenue down 14.7% at €849 million

On half-yearly stakes of €6.9 billion (-18.4%), player winnings totalled €4.6 billion (-19.9%), representing a player payout (PPO) ratio of 67.3%, compared with 68.4% in the first half of 2019. The decline in the PPO reflects the change in the betting mix, with a higher share of lottery games. In addition, the sports betting PPO was reduced by unexpected results.

FDJ recorded gross gaming revenue (GGR: stakes less prizes won) down 15.1% at €2.3 billion. Net gaming revenue (NGR: GGR less contribution to the public finances) amounted to €829 million, i.e. 12.0% of stakes, with stability in the rate of public levies on games compared with that of the first half of 2019 at 63.5% of GGR, or €1.4 billion.

The FDJ Group's revenue amounted to €849 million (-14.7%), compared with €995 million in the six months to end-June 2019.

EBITDA of €174 million, representing a margin of 20.5% on revenue (vs 20.9% in H1 2019)

Contribution margin by activity:

Lottery: contribution margin steady at 32.2%

The contribution margin of the Lottery BU was €219 million, i.e. a decline of €37 million (-14.4%), for a margin on revenue of 32.2%, vs 33.2% in H1 2019 on the basis of revenue down 12.2% at €679 million.

Cost of sales, mainly the remuneration of distributors, was down 13.6% due to the drop in stakes in points of sale, while the slight increase of 6.6% in marketing and communication expenses to €65 million reflects the continued development of the product offering, partly offset by the reduction in advertising and promotional expenses.

Sports betting: contribution margin of 31.3%, an increase of 7 points due to the low PPO ratio

The Sports Betting BU's contribution margin was €45 million in H1 2020, almost stable compared with the same period in 2019 (€48 million), i.e. a margin on revenue of 31.3%, up more than 7 points compared with the first half of 2019 (24.3%). Based on a drop of 38.8% in stakes, the lower half-yearly PPO ratio than in the first half of 2019 (73.1% vs 77.7%) helped limit to €50 million the decline in revenue (-25.7%) to €145 million.

The 39.3% reduction in cost of sales reflects trends in stakes, while the 15.8% decline in marketing and communication expenses to €34 million is related to the reduction in advertising and promotional initiatives against the backdrop of a reduced product offering.

Adjacent activities and holding company

Adjacent activities (International, Payments Services and Entertainment) and the holding company recorded revenue of €24 million, with a contribution margin close to breakeven. Holding company costs amounted to €89 million, down €9 million compared with H1 2019.

EBITDA margin of 20.5%, virtually stable thanks in large part to the implementation of a savings plan of more than €80 million

From the onset of the health crisis and its first effects, the Group implemented a savings plan of more than €80 million for 2020. Two-thirds of the plan, more than half of which covered A&P expenditure, was implemented in H1, helping offset more than half of the decline in activity and thereby helping keep FDJ's EBITDA margin above 20%.

The Group's operating expenses were down 12.5% at €725 million, of which:

Cost of sales of €482 million, down 17.6%, which notably includes the remuneration of €336 million for distributors, down €88 million (-21%), in line with the decline in stakes in the point-of-sale network;

Marketing and communication expenses of €147 million, down nearly 2%;

General and administrative expenses of €87 million, down 7%.

Depreciation and amortisation amounted to €50 million, compared with €43 million in H1 2019. Their growth was driven mainly by the amortisation of exclusive operating rights over a full half-year in 2020, compared with a single month in H1 2019.

On those bases, the FDJ Group recorded a recurring operating profit of €124 million (-24.9%) and EBITDA of €174 million (-16.4%), i.e. a margin on revenue of 20.5%, compared with 20.9% in June 2019.

Net income of €50 million including non-recurring items

In the first half of 2020, FDJ recorded other non-recurring operating expenses of €30 million, compared with €7 million in the first half of 2019. They related to Sporting Group, on which FDJ recorded impairment due to its sports betting activity in the United Kingdom.

The financial result for the first half of 2020 (expense of €5 million) reflects the change in the value of part of FDJ's financial assets in a context of bearish financial markets.

After taking into account a net tax expense of €39 million, down €5 million, the Group's net profit for the first half of 2020 was €50 million.

Available cash exceeding €800 million and net cash surplus of €298 million at end-June 2020

At the end of June 2020, the Group had more than €800 million in available cash.

The net cash surplus is one of the indicators of the level of net cash generated by the Group. It corresponds mainly to financial investments and gross cash (€1,154 million), less borrowings (€733 million).

As of 30 June 2020, it amounted to €298 million, an increase of €218 million compared with 31 December 2019. The change was mainly attributable to:

The EBITDA generated over the half-year, plus a dual positive effect on working capital surplus linked on the one hand to the change in the payment schedule for public levies (monthly in 2020 but weekly in 2019) and on the other hand to unclaimed prizes only returned to the State at the end of the year;

Against which are charged dividends in respect of 2019 and investments for the first half of the year.

For information, the net cash surplus at the end of June cannot be extrapolated to the end of December because there are significant calendar effects on the payments of public levies, including an advance on public levies in December.

FDJ's Board of Directors met on 29 July 2020 and reviewed the interim consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020, which were prepared under its responsibility. The limited review procedures on the interim consolidated financial statements have been carried out. The review report of the statutory auditors is being issued.

The Group's next financial communication

Given the changing nature of the situation, the estimates and forward-looking statement presented by FDJ cannot constitute either a forecast or a target. The Group will announce its stakes and revenue for the September quarter after trading on 14 October and will issue its new 2020 outlook as soon as possible.

Appendices

Adjusted 2019 data, with the full-year application of the new tax regime that came into force on 1 January 2020 and the consolidation of Sporting Group over 12 months.

In million 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published Chg. 30 June 2020 vs

30 June 2019 published 30 June 2019

adjusted Chg. 30 June 2020 vs

30 June 2019 adjusted Stakes* 6,898 8,420 (18.1%) 8,454 (18.4%) Attributable to Lottery 5,777 6,609 (12.6%) 6,609 (12.6%) Instant lottery games** 3,558 4,012 (11.3%) 4,012 (11.3%) Draw games 2,219 2,598 (14.6%) 2,598 (14.6%) Attributable to Sports betting 1,108 1,810 (38.8%) 1,810 (38.8%) Digitalised stakes*** 1,391 1,652 (15.8%) 1,652 (15.8%) Offline stakes 6,269 7,917 (20.8%) 7,917 (20.8%)

Stakes reflect wagers by players, and do not constitute the revenue of the FDJ Group

** Mainly scratch games (point of sale and online)

*** Digitalised stakes include online and digitalised stakes at the point of sale, i.e. using a digital service/application for their preparation, prior to registration by the distributor

In million 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published Chg. 30 June 2020 vs

30 June 2019 published 30 June 2019

adjusted Chg. 30 June 2020 vs

30 June 2019 adjusted Stakes 6,898 8,420 (18.1%) 8,454 (18.4%) Player winnings 4,646 5,757 (19.3%) 5,799 (19.9%) Player payout ratio 67.3% 68.4% 68.6% Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 2,253 2,663 (15.4%) 2,654 (15.0%) GGR as a of stakes 32.7% 31.6% 3.3% 31.4% 4.0% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 829 933 (11.2%) 976 (15.0%) NGR as a of stakes 12.0% 11.1% 8.5% 11.5% 4.1% Revenue 849 944 (10.1%) 995 (14.7%)

Segment reporting

30 June 2020 In millions Lottery BU Sport

Betting BU Other

segments Holding

company Total before

depreciation

and amortisation Depreciation

and

amortisation Total Group Stakes 5,777 1,108 14 6,898 6,898 Gross gaming revenue 1,954 298 1 2,253 2,253 Net gaming revenue 677 145 6 829 829 Revenue 679 145 24 1 849 849 Cost of sales (395) (65) (3) (464) (18) (482) Marketing and communication expenses (65) (34) (21) (12) (133) (14) (147) Contribution margin 219 45 (1) (12) 251 (32) 219 General and administration expenses (78) (78) (18) (95) EBITDA 174 Depreciation and amortisation (50) Recurring operating profit 124

BU Loterie BU Paris

sportifs ABU Holding Total avant

amort. Amort. Total Groupe Mises 6,610 1,810 34 0 8,454 8,454 Produit Brut des Jeux (PBJ) 2,251 403 0 0 2,654 2,654 Produit Net des Jeux (PNJ) 771 195 9 0 976 976 Chiffre d'affaires 773 195 27 0 995 995 Coût des ventes -456 -107 -3 0 -566 -19 -585 Coûts marketing et communication -61 -41 -22 -14 -138 -12 -150 Marge contributive 256 48 2 -14 291 -31 260 Coûts administratifs et généraux -83 -83 -12 -95 EBITDA 208 Dotations aux amortissements -43 Résultat Opérationnel Courant 165

30 June 2019 published In millions Lottery

BU Sport Betting

BU Other

segments Holding

company Total before

depreciation and

amortisation Depreciation and

amortisation Total Group Stakes 6,610 1,810 8,420 8,420 Gross gaming revenue 2,257 406 2,663 2,663 Net gaming revenue 759 173 2 933 933 Revenue 761 173 11 944 944 Cost of sales (456) (107) (1) (564) (19) (583) Marketing and communication

expenses (62) (40) (11) (14) (127) (11) (138) Contribution margin 243 26 (2) (14) 253 (30) 223 General and administration

expenses (76) (76) (11) (87) EBITDA 177 Depreciation and amortisation (41) Recurring operating profit 136

Consolidated income statement

In millions 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published Stakes 6,898.4 8,420.0 Player payout (4,645.5) (5,756.9) Gross gaming revenue 2,252.8 2,663.0 Public levies (1,429.8) (1,692.4) Structural allocations to counterparty funds 0.0 (39.1) Other revenue from sports betting 6.0 1.9 Net gaming revenue 829.0 933.4 Revenue from other activities 19.7 10.5 Revenue 848.6 944.0 Cost of sales (481.9) (582.9) Marketing and communication expenses (147.5) (138.1) General and administrative expenses (87.0) (85.6) Other recurring operating income 0.5 0.4 Other recurring operating expenses (9.0) (1.8) Recurring operating profit 123.8 135.9 Other non recurring operating income 0.2 0.1 Other non recurring operating expenses (30.3) (7.3) Operating profit 93.7 128.7 Cost of debt (2.1) (0.8) Other financial income 5.7 12.2 Other financial expenses (8.9) (0.5) Net financial income/(expense) (5.2) 10.9 Share of net income for joint ventures 0.5 0.6 Profit before tax 89.0 140.2 Income tax expense (38.8) (44.4) Net profit for the period 50.2 95.9 Attributable to : Owners of the parent 50.2 95.9 Non -controlling interests 0.0 0.0 Basic earnings per share (in €) 0.26 0.50 Diluted earnings per share (in €) 0.26 0.50

In millions 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published June 2020 vs

June 2019 published 30 June 2019

adjusted June 2020 vs

June 2019 adjusted Recurring operating profit 124 136 (8.8%) 165 (24.8%) Depreciation and amortisation (50) (41) 22.0% (43) 16.3% EBITDA 174 177 (1.8%) 208 (16.4%)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In millions 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published Net profit for the period 50.2 95.9 Cash flow hedging, before tax 0.1 0.2 Net investment hedge on foreign activities, before tax 6.6 0.6 Net currency translation difference, before tax (2.4) 0.3 Tax related to items that may subsequently be recycled (2.1) (0.2) Items recycled or that may subsequently be recycled to profit 2.2 0.9 Actuarial gains and losses 0.3 (3.3) Others (0.0) (0.0) Tax related to actuarial gains and losses through equity (0.1) 1.0 Items that may not subsequently be recycled to profit 0.2 (2.3) Other comprehensive income/(expense) 2.4 (1.4) Total comprehensive income for the period 52.7 94.5 Attributable to : Owners of the parent 52.7 94.5 Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0

Consolidated statement of financial position

In millions ASSETS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019

published Goodwill 28.1 56.4 Exclusive operating rights 363.1 370.7 Intangible assets 162.2 148.3 Property, plant and equipment 385.7 394.0 Non-current financial assets 378.1 584.3 Investments in associates 14.9 14.5 Non-current assets 1,332.1 1,568.2 Inventories 16.3 10.5 Trade and distribution network receivables 385.8 469.8 Other current assets 302.0 314.8 Tax payable assets 6.0 18.9 Current financial assets 354.9 272.2 Cash and cash equivalents 475.6 201.5 Current assets 1,540.6 1,287.8 TOTAL ASSETS 2,872.7 2,856.0 In millions EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019

published Share capital 76.4 76.4 Statutory reserves 91.7 87.5 Retained earnings (incl. Net profit for the period) 366.2 406.7 Reserves for other comprehensive income/(expense) 1.2 (1.3) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 535.4 569.2 Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0 Equity 535.4 569.2 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 56.3 56.9 Non-current provisions 48.1 49.3 Deferred tax liabilities 26.1 24.9 Non-current player funds 0.0 0.0 Non-current financial liabilities 568.6 229.7 Non-current liabilities 699.1 360.9 Current provisions 15.9 16.7 trade and distribution network payables 314.1 411.6 Tax payable liabilities 1.0 0.7 Current player funds 176.4 156.6 Public levies 540.6 414.8 Winnings payable and distributable 244.4 189.3 Other current liabilities 180.6 169.6 Payable to the French State with respect to the exclusive operating rights 0.0 380.0 Current financial liabilities 165.1 186.5 Current liabilities 1,638.2 1,925.9 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,872.7 2,856.0

Consolidated statement of cash flows

In millions 30 June 2020 30 June 2019

published OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net consolidated profit for the period 50.2 95.9 Change in depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current assets 75.9 43.1 Change in provisions 4.1 6.1 Disposal gains or losses 0.2 0.1 Income tax expense 38.8 44.4 Other non-cash items from P&L (0.2) 0.0 Net financial (income)/expense 5.2 (10.9) Share of net income from joint ventures (0.5) (0.6) Non-cash items 123.5 82.2 Use of provisions payments (6.5) (4.5) Interest received 2.5 2.3 Income taxes paid (25.2) (31.9) Change in trade receivables and other current assets (19.6) 124.2 Change in inventories (5.7) (1.9) Change in trade receivables and other current liabilities 222.9 (56.5) Change in other components of working capital (1.6) (1.5) Change in operating working capital 196.0 64.3 Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 340.6 208.3 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (423.2) (32.4) Acquisitions of investments 0.0 (111.8) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0.1 0.0 Change in current and non-current financial assets 145.3 (50.1) Disposals of other financial assets 0.0 0.0 Change in loan and advances granted (26.9) 2.8 Dividends received from associates and non-consolidated share 0.0 0.4 Other 0.5 0.0 Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (304.3) (191.0) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issue of long-term debt 380.0 113.3 Repayment of the current portion of long-term debt (8.8) (4.0) Repayment of lease liabilities (4.0) (2.9) Dividends paid to ordinary shareholder of the parent company (83.4) (118.3) Interest paid (4.8) (0.8) Other (0.6) 0.0 Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 278.5 (12.7) Impact of exchange rates change (0.4) 0.9 Net increase/(decrease) in net cash 314.3 5.5 Cash and cash equivalent as at 1 January 201.5 167.2 Cash and cash equivalent as at 31 December 475.6 179.0 Current bank overdrafts as at 1 January (40.2) (7.2) Current bank overdrafts as at 31 December 0.0 (13.6)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

In millions Share capital Statutory reserves Retained earnings (incl. Net profit for the period) Cash flow hedging Net investment hedge on foreign activities Net currency translation difference Actuarial gains and losses Reserves for other comprehensive income/

(expense) Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Total equity Equity as at 31 December 2018 76.4 85.3 401.1 0.2 0.0 2.1 (1.2) 1.1 563.9 0.0 563.9 Net profit for the period 95.9 95.9 0.0 95.9 Other comprehensive income/(expense) 0.2 0.4 0.3 (2.3) (1.4) (1.4) (1.4) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 0.0 0.0 95.9 0.2 0.4 0.3 (2.3) (1.4) 94.5 (0.0) 94.5 Appropriation of 2018 profit/(loss) 2.0 (2.0) 2018 dividends paid (122.0) (122.0) (122.0) Equity as at 30 June 2019 76.4 87.4 372.8 0.4 0.4 2.4 (3.5) (0.3) 536.2 (0.0) 536.2 Equity as at 31 December 2019 76.4 87.5 406.7 (0.1) (1.4) 4.1 (3.9) (1.3) 569.2 0.0 569.2 Net profit for the period 50.2 50.2 50.2 Other comprehensive income/(expense) 0.1 4.5 (2.4) 0.2 2.5 2.5 2.5 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 0.0 0.0 50.2 0.1 4.5 (2.4) 0.2 2.5 52.7 0.0 52.7 Appropriation of 2019 profit/(loss) 4.2 (4.2) 2019 dividends paid (86.0) (86.0) (86.0) Other (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) Equity as at 30 June 2020 76.4 91.7 366.1 0.0 3.1 1.7 (3.7) 1.2 535.4 0.0 535.4

Net cash surplus

In millions 30 June 2020 31 December 2019

published Non-current financial assets at amortised cost 160.0 440.0 Non-current assets fair value through profit or loss 131.3 90.4 Other non-current financial assets excluding deposits 32.4 29.3 Total non-current investments (a) 323.7 559.8 Current financial assets at amortised cost 349.0 253.0 Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5.0 16.1 Current derivatives 0.8 0.9 Total current investments (b) 354.8 270.0 Total current and non-current investments 678.5 829.8 Investments, cash equivalents 185.0 121.2 Cash at bank and in hand 290.7 80.3 Total cash and cash equivalents 475.7 201.5 Total gross investments and cash 1,154.2 1,031.3 Long-term financial debt 546.1 205.0 Non-current lease liabilities 22.0 24.4 Total non-current financial debt (c) 568.1 229.4 Short-term financial debt 27.2 8.2 Current lease liabilities 7.2 7.0 Current derivatives 0.2 0.7 Other 130.5 170.5 Total current financial debt excluding deposits (d) 165.1 186.4 Total financial debt 733.2 415.8 INVESTMENTS AND NET CASH 421.0 615.5 Payable to the French State with respect to the exclusive operating rights 0.0 (380.0) Reclassification of online players wallets not yet covered by trust 0.0 (26.9) Restricted cash (4.5) (5.3) Sums allocated exclusively to Euromillions winners (72.6) (77.2) Net liability associated with the permanent fund surplus (46.1) (46.1) NET CASH SURPLUS 297.8 79.9

(a) Non-current investments correspond to non-current financial assets (as set out in the notes to the consolidated financial statements statement of financial position), excluding Euromillions deposits and guarantee deposits

(b) Current investments correspond to current financial assets (as set out in the notes to the consolidated financial statements statement of financial position), excluding given deposits and guarantees

(c) Long-term financial debt corresponds to non-current financial liabilities (as set out in the notes to the consolidated financial statements statement of financial position), excluding received deposits and guarantees

(d) Short-term financial debt corresponds to non-current financial liabilities (as set out in the notes consolidated financial statements statement of financial position)

1 Restated to reflect the new tax regime that came into force on 1 January 2020 and consolidating Sporting Group on a full-year basis. Based on 2019 reported figures, half-year revenue would have been down 10%.

