Technavio has been monitoring the EV charging station market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure development has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with EV charging stations might hamper market growth.

EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

EV Charging Station Market is segmented as below:

Type AC Charging Stations DC Charging Stations

Geography The Netherlands Germany France UK Rest Of Europe



EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV charging station market report covers the following areas:

EV Charging Station Market size

EV Charging Station Market trends

EV Charging Station Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of V2G chargers as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging station market growth during the next few years.

EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EV charging station market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the EV charging station market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist EV charging station market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the EV charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the EV charging station market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EV charging station market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

AC charging stations Market size and forecast 2019-2024

DC charging stations Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of V2G chargers

Strong competition among charging standards

Rising development of wireless charging for EVs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

BP Plc

ChargePoint Inc.

EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA

ENGIE SA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla Inc.

Webasto SE

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

