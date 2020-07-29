Technavio has been monitoring the EV charging station market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure development has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with EV charging stations might hamper market growth.
EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
EV Charging Station Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- AC Charging Stations
- DC Charging Stations
- Geography
- The Netherlands
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV charging station market report covers the following areas:
- EV Charging Station Market size
- EV Charging Station Market trends
- EV Charging Station Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of V2G chargers as one of the prime reasons driving the EV charging station market growth during the next few years.
EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EV charging station market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, ENGIE SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., and Webasto SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the EV charging station market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
EV Charging Station Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist EV charging station market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the EV charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the EV charging station market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EV charging station market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- AC charging stations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- DC charging stations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of V2G chargers
- Strong competition among charging standards
- Rising development of wireless charging for EVs
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- BP Plc
- ChargePoint Inc.
- EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA
- ENGIE SA
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Inc.
- Webasto SE
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
