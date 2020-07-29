Aries Clean Energy, LLC ("ARIES"), an environmental leader in technology addressing our world-wide need for sustainable waste management and waste-to-energy solutions, rejects EQTEC's July 28 announcement on every point.

EQTEC's assertion that ARIES "abruptly filed suit" alleging infringement of ARIES' US-patented technology is without foundation. ARIES and EQTEC had been in negotiations since January 2020, and after months of fruitless discussions ARIES was forced to file suit in response to EQTEC's repeated refusals of ARIES' requests for information. Providing ample warning of the seriousness of the issues, ARIES' counsel forwarded a draft complaint to both EQTEC and its US customer, North Fork Community Power, on June 16, 2020. In reaction to EQTEC's continued lack of responsiveness, ARIES then filed its patent infringement suit on July 7, 2020.

It is noteworthy that EQTEC apparently lacks any US-patented technology, especially in view of their baseless disparagement of ARIES patents, which are at the center of the infringement suit.

Although EQTEC has requested that ARIES withdraw its patent infringement suit, ARIES has no intention of doing so. ARIES will be unrelenting in its protection of its intellectual property rights in the US and worldwide.

About Aries Clean Energy

Aries Clean Energy, LLC, based in Franklin, Tennessee, develops, designs, and builds innovative proprietary downdraft and fluidized bed gasification systems and projects using its eight patents granted to date. Its projects provide for the sustainable disposal of biosolids, biomass and waste, reduction of carbon emissions, the production of clean thermal and electrical energy and beneficial biochar. For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleanenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005951/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nancy Cooper

nancy.cooper@ariesenergy.com

615-616-8235