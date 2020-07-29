Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, in a PDF file called "Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics. The company has also posted on that site its annual letter to shareholders from Robert Keane, founder, chairman and chief executive officer.

Cimpress also announced it will host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Virtual Investor Day event on August 5, 2020 from 8:30 am ET until noon ET at ir.cimpress.com. A video replay will be posted on ir.cimpress.com after the event.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

