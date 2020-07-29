FMW Media Works Corp: FMW Announcing Additional Broadcast Dates And Television Networks For Fetch.Ai (FET) With CEO Humayun Sheikh And Other Featured Companies On "Exploring The Block" And "New To The Street"

FMW Announcing additional broadcast dates and television networks for Fetch.ai (FET) with CEO Humayun Sheikh and other featured companies on "Exploring the Block" and "New to the Street"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29,2020 / Fetch's first interview will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television this Saturday, Aug 1st at 6 pm est. This interview featuring Jane King interviewing Fetch founder and CEO Humayun Sheikh previously aired on Fox Business.

Fetch completed the second interview of their 6 Part Series that aired this past Sunday on KRON. The interview will also be aired on Fox August 5th at 11:30 PST. and later in August on Fox again and Bloomberg. Dates and times TBA

Also appearing on the Bloomberg broadcast August 1 at 6 pm EST is NativeCoin (N8V) with COO Jeff Johnson and team, Binance Charity Foundation with Helen Hai and Jarred Winn and Somee ( ONG) with Chris Kramer a blockchain-based social network powered by ONG CryptoCurrency.

FMW is also broadcasting the Fetch.ai interview on our partner CryptoCake YouTube for its 1.82 million subscribers. The first interview was uploaded and received over 1000 views, interview number two will be up on Cryptocake shortly and across all their social.

CryptoCake CEO & Co-Founder Steve Slome: "We are proud to form an alliance with FMW Media Works and offer our CryptoCake network as a home for content that will feature FMW's wonderful clients. With 1.8 million subscribers for our YouTube channel already, CryptoCake is the largest FinTech, Crypto, and blockchain news and media channel on YouTube. We are excited to share cutting edge technology companies to our hundreds of thousands of our social media followers, including our affiliated network of viewers as well."

Mr. Slome continued, "this partnership will help expand mass adoption for the Crypto & blockchain space and attract serious interest in this emerging market of global development. CryptoCake is a global channel devoted to a world currency that will enable people to truly become financially independent and take control for their own personal gain. With this partnership with FMW, we hope to bring long-term benefits for their clients and our company's shareholders."

Cryptocake will be a big part of "Exploring The Block" social platform, making our digital platform among the largest globally for blockchain /crypto companies to share their successes. Stated Vince Caruso Founder and CEO of " Exploring The Block" and " New to the Street" brand television shows.

Appearing on Aug 5th, Fox Business with fetch.ai will be MANDI, CEEK VR (CEEK), and Somee (ONG) with Onica.

About:

FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows "TheBestinNY" and "The Ultimate Listing,"

Fetch.ai (FET)

"Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

MANDI

Mandi Token has a wide range of experts in finance, accounting, and business analysis, including former analysts and financial experts from known institutions. Our spokesman, JD Salbego, is an Advisor to Solidum Capital, former CEO of BitTok exchange and current CEO of Legion Ventures. Jonathan Dunsmoor, our Compliance Officer, is Senior Counsel at Reid & Wise LLC, Securities Attorney at Aeryus, and Managing Consultant at NV Global Ventures. Willy Hartono Wijaya, President Director, is a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and an emergent investment figure in the Indonesian economy. We use a very conventional methodology on our approach to assessing the profitability and feasibility of any opportunities that have the potential to add value to our ecosystem and Mandi token holders.

SoMee.social (ONG1)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMee's mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

Onica

SoMee.social hired Onica, a Rackspace Company, is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS)Partner Network (APN) to implement AWS auto-scaling technology and provide ongoing 24/7/365 cloud infrastructure and DevOps support. Christopher Kramer, President & CEO of SoMee, said, "We couldn't have found a better partner to deploy & provide ongoing AWS support to SoMee, especially as we prepare to scale millions of users onto theSoMee platform. Learn more at www.onica.com.

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Bryan Johnson

1(631)-766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599519/FMW-Announcing-Additional-Broadcast-Dates-And-Television-Networks-For-FetchAi-FET-With-CEO-Humayun-Sheikh-And-Other-Featured-Companies-On-Exploring-The-Block-And-New-To-The-Street