Hyper Dog Media: SearchCon Advanced SEO and Digital Marketing Conference Goes Virtual in 2020

EASTLAKE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area digital marketing company, is proud to host SearchCon, a Digital Marketing and SEO Conference on Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11 in Denver, Colorado. Attendees in the digital business world will gain key insight from thought leaders in the world of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), digital, content, and search marketing with networking and breaks creatively scheduled into the two-day event.

Hyper Dog Media has secured an outstanding lineup of talented thought leaders and influencers. Speakers include Garret Acott, CEO of Tempered, LLC; Cade Lee, Owner of SEO Hog; Holly Starks of Marketing Genius; Jamie Alberico, Technical Website Consultant of Not A Robot, LLC; Brian Kato, Owner of Fusion Vine; Tracy McDonald, Data Strategy Manager, Seer Interactive; Niki Mosier, Sr. SEO Manager, Two Octobers; Noah Learner, President of Bike Shop SEO; Chris Walker, Founder of The SEO Group; Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media - and a host of other knowledge-laden experts. During the two days of dynamic discussion, attendees will discover industry secrets and gain a new cache of knowledge about the latest in SEO and digital marketing.

"In previous years, SearchCon was an 'escape to the mountains' - where we shared our most advanced and actionable insights with each other. This year, we are going to dig into the fast-changing landscape of digital marketing together - but virtually," said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. "Tried and true best practices from years past aren't enough to be effective at capturing a market share the way they once were. New tools, applications, and tactics for SEO are entering the digital arena on a regular basis. We hope SearchCon will help industry professionals become more digital market savvy and effectively compete in the global marketplace. The presentations are advanced and actionable."

Discounts are available for members of the various organizations, including the Denver/Boulder SEO Meetups. Sponsoring SearchCon at the Silver level are CapSumo, Verblio, Leadfeeder, Growl Agency, Inflow, Ometrics, Marketing Genius, and Opendorse.

For more information and to register for the SearchCon 2020 conference, visit https://searchcon.events. Join pre-conference discussions and thought topics on twitter (@searchconSEO SearchCon) and facebook (@SearchCon).

