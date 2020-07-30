WISeKey Launches its Upgraded WISeID Cloud Security Platform

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, July 30, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", NASDAQ: WKEY, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the launch of its upgraded WISeID Cloud platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.

WISeID is WISeKey's platform for personal identity and security services based on digital certificates and other innovative technologies. The platform was launched in late 2019 and the upgraded WISeID Cloud ecosystem for digital identity represents a stronger focus on cloud services, integration with internet applications, and provides customers and partners secure access to online services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies, organizations and government entities to revisit their approach to cloud services for and remote access to business applications. While in the past most companies had an "on-premises" approach (all employees worked locally and access to systems also locally managed by the company), the need to comply with physical distancing recommendations, has accelerated the need for companies to offer teleworking options and provide their employees with secure external access to IT systems and thus migrate certain internal services to the cloud. All these changes had a big impact in the security risks and how companies approach their need to secure online transactions, given the fact that in the current environment most of these transactions aren't restricted to internal networks but happening on the internet.

The new features of WISeID offer access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports OTP and digital certificate login, and also an innovative "hands-free" secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using "My WISeID" mobile application without even having to type any password. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

Furthermore, WISeID Cloud provides new ways to secure cloud interactions. Users can benefit from the WISeID Vault features to securely store confidential documents on a personal cloud area and share with other WISeID users, and at the same time eliminates risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. Additionally, the new CloudSign feature enables the signature of documents on the cloud, truly enabling companies to dematerialize their electronic transactions and eliminate the need to manage internal paper documents, while assuring the full legal validity.

"WISeID Cloud is a clear sign of WISeKey's innovation efforts to enable our customers to succeed in their digital transformation. The platform is in continuous evolution and soon we will be releasing new features to the WISeID Identity ecosystem and provide new capabilities to secure electronic transactions," stated Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the wiseid.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow the integration with business applications. WISeID provides users with a Digital Identity that can be used to secure email communication, digitally sign documents with legal validity and it's complemented with features such as dual factor authentication and single sign-on. The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

