Germany's Federal Environment Agency said renewables generated 8% more electricity in the first six months of this year than in the first half of 2019. PV accounted for 28 billion kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Environment Agency said this week that renewables generated around 138 billion kWh of electricity in the first six months of 2020, or roughly 10 billion kWh more than in the first half of 2019. Solar PV accounted for about 28 billion kWh of the total, up approximately 3 billion kWh from the same period last year. Newly installed PV capacity for the first six months of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...