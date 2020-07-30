The 182.5 MW/730 MWh Moss Landing energy storage system could eventually be expanded to 1.1 GWh - putting it on track to overshadow Tesla's massive Hornsdale project in Australia.From pv magazine USA Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Tesla have started construction on a battery storage project in Monterey County, California, that could end up being one of the biggest installations in the world. The 182.5 MW/730 MWh storage system will feature 256 Tesla Megapack battery units on 33 concrete slabs at PG&E's electric substation in Moss Landing, California. The project is scheduled for completion ...

