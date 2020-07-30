Hydrogène de France and Teréga plan to launch a feasibility study for a 1.5 GWh pilot hydrogen storage project in salt caverns in southwestern France.Hydrogène de France (HDF) and French gas grid operator Teréga have announced a plan to store hydrogen in old salt caverns in France. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a pilot project near the municipality of Carresse-Cassaber, in the southwestern region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where the salt caverns are located. The "HyGéo" storage project will have a capacity of 1.5 GWh, with an investment of €13.5 million. Feasibility ...

