Donnerstag, 30.07.2020
Gold-Exploration beginnt! Jeder Treffer kann Aktie explodieren lassen!
Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, July 30, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
July 24, 20203.05%0.07%3.12%

The notification, dated July 27, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc.of Solvay's website.

    Attachments

    • Solvay_2020-07-24_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96653d0d-6b5a-4c9a-982e-4dfdf505ec97)
    • 20200730_transparency declaration Blackrock-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/828f8d02-0f48-4b2a-8ba4-01fbc4170027)
