Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 2020-07-30





Corporate Announcement 27/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments A/S has received a preliminary notice that one policy will pay out. In connection with its most recent announcement of Net Asset Value (NAV), Ress Life Investments A/S had valued the policy in question at a total of USD 4 238 615, and Ress Life Investments A/S expects that the pay-out will be a total of USD 13 236 124.

The pay-out of the policy in question is in isolation expected to result in a gain of NAV per outstanding share of 95.33 in USD, representing an increase of 4.77% relative to the NAV as of 30 June 2020.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to Ress Life Investments A/S' AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:





Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27







Attachment