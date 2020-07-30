Anzeige
30.07.2020
Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 2020-07-30

Corporate Announcement 27/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments A/S has received a preliminary notice that one policy will pay out. In connection with its most recent announcement of Net Asset Value (NAV), Ress Life Investments A/S had valued the policy in question at a total of USD 4 238 615, and Ress Life Investments A/S expects that the pay-out will be a total of USD 13 236 124.

The pay-out of the policy in question is in isolation expected to result in a gain of NAV per outstanding share of 95.33 in USD, representing an increase of 4.77% relative to the NAV as of 30 June 2020.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to Ress Life Investments A/S' AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27


Attachment

  • Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 27-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ad4424a-0dca-4273-8506-04d21705c448)
