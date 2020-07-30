AST Private Company Solutions (PCS) today announced a strategic partnership with leading global legal services firm Tapestry Compliance, based in the UK. Astrella capitalization (cap) table and ownership data management clients will now be able to benefit from the preferred partnership, providing access to the OnTap database for an additional fee.

Astrella is a transformative technology supporting unlisted companies worldwide to track their ownership data and provide access to shareholders and employees. The SaaS solution brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, and is built with an API-based ecosystem supporting leading partners like Tapestry Compliance.

The OnTap database provides 24/7 access to key legal and tax information in over 140+ countries to help companies operate their global employee share plans, as well as useful resources and training materials.

"Unlisted companies are growing quickly internationally and need just as much support as much larger, listed firms," said Janet Cooper, Founder of Tapestry Compliance. "We recognize Astrella's clients need access to economical information quickly. Our OnTap system provides growing companies with the information they need enabling them to understand the challenges and requirements to operate as an international company."

Adds AST PCS President Carine Schneider, "I've worked with Janet, Bob and their team for years and know they provide practical and helpful advice in setting up global stock plans for large and small companies. Working with a team with such extensive experience is a benefit to all Astrella client companies. With access to the OnTap database, companies can quickly understand their legal and tax requirements before hiring employees in new countries. Should a company need further help in any location, the Tapestry team is able to provide that support."

About Tapestry Compliance

Tapestry brings together experience and expertise to provide insight-driven global solutions. Tapestry was founded in 2011 by Janet Cooper OBE and Bob Grayson. Janet was a partner at Linklaters law firm for over 20 years and the global head of the employee share plans department. Bob is a former in-house counsel at Shell, managing global compliance for 100,000+ employees. The firm brings together the expertise of a London law firm and the practicalities of managing major global projects. Tapestry is working with some of the largest global companies in the world, advising on their international incentives, share plans and new incentives, and dealing with their global compliance. For more information, visit: www.tapestrycompliance.com

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST and is focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow, and provide access to investors, advisors and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

