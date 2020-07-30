Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864348 ISIN: JP3853000002 Ticker-Symbol: 01H 
Stuttgart
30.07.20
08:01 Uhr
44,400 Euro
+0,400
+0,91 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIBA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIBA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,80045,60011:31
PR Newswire
30.07.2020 | 10:34
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Major HORIBA Launch as Virtualising RDE Development Offers $17m Savings

NUNEATON, England, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HORIBA has launched a new virtual-based solution to Real Driving Emissions (RDE) development - which could save businesses up to $17m in prototype vehicle requirements alone.

New research reveals virtualisation of RDE testing could generate savings of up to $17m in prototype reductions alone (PRNewsfoto/HORIBA)

Launched globally today (30 July 2020), RDE+ is a 'road to rig' solution that brings the real-world into the laboratory which, when combined with virtual-domain simulation and validation, enables RDE development to be completed more quickly and accurately than before.

The launch coincides with a new white paper commissioned by HORIBA which reveals the growing business case for the virtualisation of RDE powertrain development.

According to the study, conducted by Frost & Sullivan, virtualising RDE testing could help automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) reduce their prototype vehicle requirements up to 75% by replacing on-road testing with more efficient development in the laboratory, resulting in savings of up to $17m per vehicle programme. This is in addition to huge potential savings in reduced testing and development times.

Steve Whelan, Global Development and Application Centre Leader at HORIBA, comments:

"Manufacturers are juggling multiple challenges - emissions reductions, electrification and future mobility, all while remaining competitive. In order to provide a more efficient and cost-effective approach to RDE development, we've developed RDE+.

"As demonstrated by our powerful research, this comes as the commercial case for virtual RDE development has never been more compelling - helping OEMs to save up to $17m in prototype reductions on each programme. This is not to mention the cost savings to be had, potentially millions, in development time reductions."

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the global automotive industry as it seeks to meet the future technology challenge while recovering from the impact of COVID-19. Adding pressure, the report estimates RDE requirements have increased testing times threefold.

Cue a growing need for a more agile approach to product development - says HORIBA.

Steve adds: "The transition to a more agile approach is inevitable in meeting future vehicle demand. Virtual validation will play a lead role in this, enabling products to be developed quicker and better - essentially doing more with less."

"Manufacturers are advised to take heed now by virtualising their physical testing activities. As demonstrated by RDE+, with benefits that include reduced prototype requirements, increased confidence and huge cost savings - it will ensure they stay in the fast lane."

For further information about HORIBA MIRA's RDE+ offering, please visit: www.horiba.com/RDEplus.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215091/HORIBA_Virtualisation_RDE_Savings.jpg

Contacts :

Lyndsey Trengove
lyndsey.trengove@whistlepr.co.uk
+44-(0)7854-700320

Monira Matin
monira.matin@whistlepr.co.uk
+44-(0)7753-135691

HORIBA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.