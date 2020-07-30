Energy companies Shell and Eneco have secured the tender to build the 759 MW wind power plant. The partners will build a pilot solar park, short-term storage capacity and a green hydrogen plant at the facility, to assess their capabilities of balancing intermittent power.Anglo-Dutch energy company Shell and Mitsubishi-owned Dutch utility Eneco have won a government tender to construct the Netherlands' largest wind power plant - the 759 MW Hollandse Kust (Noord) complex. The project, planned in the coastal waters of the province of North-Holland, is expected to begin commercial operation in 2023 ...

