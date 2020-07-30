Deenova publicly disclosed that its ongoing market success in 2020 relentlessly continues in France, with new business contracts won by Deenova for tenders awarded by GHICL, Resah, Achat Hopital, Saint-Brieuc Hospital Center, and Argenteuil Hospital Center for multiple unit-dose robots, and separately a business contract with UniHA for the use of Deenova's world-class traceability solutions for medical devices and medications throughout France.

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of Deenova's Board of Directors stated: "I can speak for all Board members continued satisfaction with our 2020 commercial progress, especially in these difficult Covid-19 times, and to combine new business contracts at premier hospitals in France and Spain, with additional purchases by previous Deenova customers, clearly showing a high level of continued satisfaction with our automation solutions amongst our existing customer base."

Supported by the Catholic Institute of Lille, GHICL is a private, nonprofit university hospital group that manages 686 beds across two facilities, with comprehensive care services that include emergency, surgery, pharmacy, adult psychiatry, obstetrics, paediatric, rehabilitation, and units such as laboratories and surgeries.

The Saint-Brieuc Hospital Center is today the premier benchmark center for health region no. 7 in Brittany, providing specialized care for the entire department of Côtes d'Armor. With 1,238 beds, it serves a population of around 100,000 inhabitants.

The Argenteuil Hospital Center also plays a key role as a local hospital in a living area of nearly 300,000 inhabitants, with nearly 2,300 healthcare professionals located in Paris.

Resah is a public interest group (GIP) whose objective is to support the pooling and professionalisation of purchases from the health sector, public and private non-profit. It was created in 2007 to support the pooling of hospital purchases for the Ile-de-France region, in collaboration with Achat Hopital.

UniHA, the Union of Hospitals for Purchasing, is a cooperative of French public hospital buyers. Created in 2005 by the hospital staff themselves (32 CHU and 20 CH), today in 2020, 955 hospitals have joined the cooperative, 102 GHT and will have conducted 4.6 billion in group purchases in 2019.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005383/en/

Contacts:

Contacts at Deenova:

Christophe Jaffuel, Elisa Mariotti

e.mariotti@deenova.com, +39 0523 785311