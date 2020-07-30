IONIC BRANDS CORP Provides Update to Shareholders on Its Financial Filings

IONIC BRANDS Audit update and Subsequent Quarterly filings

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:1B3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to shareholders regarding its current financial filing status for the year ended December 31, 2019 audit, and corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis.

On June 23, 2020, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a cease trade order to the Company for late filing of the company's annual and quarterly financial statements. The Company's former operating footprint on the West Coast and North West of the United States has left it particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 interruptions, as its officers and directors and auditors are spread out over Canada and the United States. These disruptions have caused inevitable financial information preparation delays. Ionic Brands, its management, auditor, and bookkeepers are currently working diligently to finalize these year-end filings. The Company expects to complete both the annual financials and the quarterly financials, along with corresponding management's discussion and analysis as well as certificates, on or about August 20, 2020. Once our filings are brought to current status, we will immediately file with the Ontario Securities Commission to lift the cease trade order.

Ionic Brands Chairman and CEO John P. Gorst commented that, "The Company and its Management are fully committed to completing the task of filing our year audit and subsequent quarterly filings. We look forward to moving past this and building value in our respective shares."

