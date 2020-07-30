PRO Unlimited Appoints Kevin Akeroyd as Chief Executive Officer

Leader in contingent workforce management taps former Salesforce.com and Oracle Executive to lead the company into its next phase of innovation and growth

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, today announced the appointment of Kevin Akeroyd as its Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO, Andy Schultz, stepped down after leading the company since its inception nearly three decades ago.

"There is a dramatic shift occurring where skilled knowledge workers on the employee side, and the vast majority of employers trying to compete in the war for talent, are moving towards contingent labor over traditional full-time engagements," said Kevin Akeroyd, Chief Executive Officer at PRO Unlimited. "This fundamental change in mindset for the employee and employer is being driven by the need for flexibility, fiscal management, and risk mitigation through the use of contingent employment. There aren't many companies that offer end-to-end management solutions for the contingent workforce - PRO does, and this makes it an exciting leader in one of the biggest growth opportunities across the entire technology landscape. PRO is the emerging disruptor in the category, and I'm thrilled to lead the company into this next stage."

Over the past four years, Akeroyd served as CEO at Cision where he took the company public on the NYSE before selling it for $2.8 billion to Platinum Equity in January 2020. Prior to Cision, Akeroyd has been General Manager at both Oracle and Salesforce, running business units that were category leaders in Cloud Software, Services, and Data. Earlier in his career, Akeroyd held Executive positions at companies including Jigsaw, Acxiom and RR Donnelley.

PRO offers a range of contingent workforce management solutions that leverage AI, machine learning, data visualizations and analytics to help employers find skilled contingent talent (gigs, temp and/or short-term positions) and manage all aspects of their contingent workforce on desktop and mobile. As the first vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) provider, PRO cuts costs for employers, while reducing risk and enabling greater flexibility for both employers and workers.

