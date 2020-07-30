SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the SolarWindsOrionSuite for Federal Government v4.0 is undergoing evaluation for Common Criteria at the Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ by the Netherlands Scheme for Certification in the Area of IT Security (NSCIB). In addition, SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) v2019.4 is undergoing evaluation for Common Criteria at the Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ by the Singapore Common Criteria Scheme (SCCS). The Common Criteria is an international set of guidelines and specifications designed to ensure information security products meet agreed-upon security, functional, and assurance standards for government deployments in 30 nations. Conformance is verified through laboratory evaluation and scheme certification.

"It's now more important than ever to maintain our investment in Common Criteria's stringent evaluation process," said Ross Fujii, vice president of research and development partnerships, SolarWinds. "With the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent move among government agencies to a remote workforce, IT professionals are facing increasingly complex IT environments. Our research indicates this complexity is a significant obstacle to maintaining and improving IT security. In undergoing Common Criteria's evaluation, SolarWinds is taking another step to ensure our solutions continue to meet the critical security needs of IT professionals in the public sector."

The Orion Suite for Federal Government 4.0 includes the following:

Enterprise Operations Console v2.2

IP Address Manager v4.9

Log Analyzer v2.1

Network Configuration Manager v8.0

Network Performance Monitor v12.5

Netflow Traffic Analyzer v4.6

Server Application Monitor v6.9.1

Server Configuration Monitor v1.2

Storage Resource Monitor v6.9

User Device Tracker v3.4

Virtualization Manager v8.5

VoIP Network Quality Manager v4.6

Web Performance Monitor v3.0

The Orion Suite 4.0 leverages the Orion Platform, a modular and highly scalable platform designed to unify data from multiple IT layers into an application-centric view. The platform enables powerful, end-to-end hybrid IT management and delivers multi-cloud visibility along with deep on-premises monitoring. It incorporates a simple drag-and-drop dashboard to visualize infrastructure and application relationships, helping IT professionals monitor, troubleshoot, and improve performance across hybrid environments. It also provides the flexibility to add modules as needs grow.

SolarWinds Security Event Manager, which replaced SolarWinds Log Event Manager, can be used to collect and normalize event logs generated across hybrid networks and systems into a central location, detect and protect against advanced cyberthreats, respond to cyberincidents with unique user-defined actions, and help demonstrate regulatory and industry compliance. The solution automates many security information and event management (SIEM) activities to help IT and security professionals accelerate threat detection, response, and reporting, pulling from an integrated threat intelligence feed designed to quickly identify known bad actors in event log data.

Common Criteria Testing Information

Underwriters Laboratories, LLC. (UL), has a Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL) accredited by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) organization and is recognized by the European Common Approval Scheme. UL's CCTL is evaluating SolarWinds software to determine whether it meets all the requirements of this rigorous security certification. UL's CCTL-located in Leiden, Netherlands-in conjunction with its certifying partner, the NSCIB, is carrying out the evaluation of the SolarWinds Orion Suite v4.0. UL's CCTL Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Singapore, in conjunction with its certifying partner, the SCCS, is carrying out the evaluation of the SolarWinds SEM product. UL is recognized globally for its extensive experience with Common Criteria and IT security evaluations, enabling companies to manage the process and ensure their products meet important certification requirements. Previous versions of the SolarWinds Orion Suite and SolarWinds Security Event Manager have been certified under the Common Criteria; more details are available here.

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

Pricing for SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, CHESS ITES-SW, and other contract vehicles.

U.S. Government certifications and approvals include DoDIN APL, Army CoN, Navy DADMS, DHS CDM DEFEND APL, and USGv6 IPv6 Tested Registry. Technical requirements include FIPS compatibility, DISA STIGs, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST ) compliance.

) compliance. SolarWinds also has hundreds of built-in automated compliance reports capable of meeting the requirements of major auditing authorities, including DISA STIG, FISMA, NIST, RMF, and more.

Network Configuration Manager provides a number of out-of-the-box compliance report templates installed with the product, and these are designed to help users prepare for an inspection.Other policy compliance templates are available from the SolarWinds THWACK online user community.

For more product and GSA pricing information and for a fully functional free trial of the above products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page.

