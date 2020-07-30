Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2020) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, along with Bexson Biomedical, The Conscious Fund, and Ketamine Media presents The Ketamine Conference: A Molecular Masterclass, a two-day virtual conference. On August 21st - 22nd, over 30 experts will guide attendees through the potential mental health benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy, along with its intersections with clinical care, research, and business opportunities.

The organizers have invited some of the most ketamine-knowledgeable researchers, clinicians, companies, advocates and experts as they discuss a full spectrum of implications surrounding ketamine-assisted therapies and its relevance to other psychedelic-assisted therapies. The early research into ketamine therapy demonstrates rapid and profound clinical efficacy, challenging current treatment modalities for a variety of mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD and substance use disorder. The Molecular Masterclass will feature three main panel types, covering scientific, clinical and industry topics, where attendees will learn about the history of ketamine, its pharmacology, its use in several patient populations, and the risks associated with the drug.

Guest speakers including: Jon Wolfe (Austin Ketamine Clinic), Martha B. Koo, MD (Neuro Wellness Spa), Jeffrey Becker, MD (Bexson Biomedical), Sandhya Prashad, MD (Houston Ketamine Therapeutics), Veronika Gold, MFT (Polaris Insight Center), Rupert McShane, MD (University of Oxford), Gregg Peterson (Bexson Biomedical), and Anthony El Chibani (Ketamine Media).

Ketamine-assisted therapy is undoubtedly opening up unique opportunities for students, physicians, psychotherapists, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, investors, and many more who are engaging with the new wave of psychedelic medicines. This Masterclass is designed to introduce attendees of all types to the latest information and thought leadership on the topic of ketamine for mental health disorders in a way that is comprehensive and interactive.

More details and tickets to the event can be found here.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.





