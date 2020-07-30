Olainfarm: Reply to statements mentioned in newspaper

JSC Olainfarm hereby provides a comment to certain statements mentioned in an article in newspaper Diena.



Chairperson of the Board of JSC Olainfarm Jeroen Weites:

"These are rumours. JSC Olainfarm is not currently planning on selling any daughter companies, and no such decisions have been made. Given the Olainfarm Group's ambitious growth plans and the new five-year business strategy that is being developed, it was important for the company to understand the current asset value of its daughter companies. JSC Olainfarm has signed an agreement with one of the auditors of the Big Four, who has been instructed to perform an asset evaluation. It has no other underlying causes. In addition, JSC Olainfarm daughter companies have recently undergone changes in the Management Board, and both Latvijas Aptieka Ltd and Tonus Elast Ltd have new Chairpersons of the Management Board, confirming their growth plans. Please see the announcement here:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=949269&messageId=1195982.

We kindly ask you to follow the official information provided by JSC Olainfarm in accordance with the rules of the stock exchange."

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.

