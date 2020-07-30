MCTC Holdings, Inc: Cannabis Global Finalizes Study Parameters for THC-V Animal Study on Diet-Induced Obese (DIO) Mice

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), dba Cannabis Global Inc., a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is pleased to update shareholders with the following information on the selected protocols for its animal study (the "Mouse Study") designed to determine if administration of rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) promotes appetite suppression and/or weight loss.

The Company plans to begin the Mouse Study next month, which will run for a period of six weeks. The goal of the study is to determine if Diet-induced Obese ("DIO") mice experience weight loss after administration of THC-V and, if so, to determine the extent of the weight loss.

Mouse Model - The DIO mouse model will utilize mice from Taconic Biosciences, Inc. This strain was selected for its robust response to high-fat diets.

- The study will consist of 35 DIO mice, randomly divided into five groups: 1) a control group which will receive no THC-V; 2) a group to receive the human equivalent of 10 milligrams of botanically derived THC-V daily prior to feeding; 3) a group to receive the human equivalent of 40 milligrams of botanically THC-V daily prior to feeding; 4) a group to receive the human equivalent of one milligram of the Company's sustained release THC-V nanoparticle preparation daily prior to feeding; and, 5) a group to receive the human equivalent of two milligrams of the Company's sustained release THC-V nanoparticle preparation daily prior to feeding. All groups will be maintained on high-fat diets throughout the study period. THC-V Administration - To avoid the potential risks and induced stress involved with intragastric gavage, the study will utilize voluntary dosing via a THC-V laced sweet treat to be provided to the mice prior to daily feeding.

Mr. Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global, commented, "This study is a first step to investigate if THC-V is, in fact, a weight loss or appetite suppressant. While the popular and industry press widely outlines THC-V as such, scientific research is severely lacking. We plan to take the industry a step forward relative to THC-V via this study. We also hope to shed some light on the potential effectiveness of our highly loaded nanoparticles of manufactured THC-V versus the botanically derived cannabinoid.

THC-V and CBN are not scheduled at the federal level. The Company's THC-V products contain zero tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), far below the acceptable federal level of 0.3%, and zero heavy metals, pesticide and herbicide residues, nitrates and other impurities that are contained in most cannabis and hemp products. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

Technology and recent product developments were a result of the Company's Project Varin, which was implemented last year to invent new manufacturing and infusion technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as THC-V and CBN. The Company plans to utilize the developed technologies in similar applications for other rare cannabinoids.

The Company plans to comply with all State of California and federal regulations relative to conducting animal research and to adhere to all industry standards for ethical research and treatment.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol MCTC. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

