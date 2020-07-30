Bybit Announces an Estimated $110,000 COVID-19 Relief Donation to UNICEF from World Series of Trading Prize Fund

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Bybit has announced it will make a donation of up to 10 BTC to UNICEF, as part of its recently announced World Series of Trading (WSOT). The WSOT will gather traders from across the globe to compete for a prize pool worth 200 BTC, around $2.2 million at the current price. The WSOT event opened for pre-registration in early July, with over 8,000 participants having already signed up. The official registration to join the main event in August is now open.

Bybit has confirmed that 5% of the overall prize pool will be allocated to UNICEF to assist in their efforts helping vulnerable children recover from the fallout of the global pandemic. The donation comes thanks to a partnership with the New Zealand branch of UNICEF. According to the official announcement on their website, the Bybit donation is helping to plug a severe funding gap left by the pandemic crisis, which has put 1.6 billion children at risk.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast its long shadow around the globe, its secondary impact is being felt by vulnerable children, who are the future of our world. Their situation is exacerbated by school closures, inadequate care, and shortages in food, sanitation supply, and medical resources. We at Bybit urgently feel it is incumbent upon us to support the ongoing efforts to safeguard our future," states Bybit CEO, Ben Zhou.

He continues:

"Together with our global community of traders, we would like to use this impetus to help lead positive action in the crypto space and give back to our very own home planet. With this in mind, we are pledging 5% of WSOT's final prize pool to UNICEF to assist in their work to save children's lives, defend their rights, and to help them fulfill their potential."

UNICEF NZ Executive Director Vivien Maidaborn added: "This is an exciting opportunity to partner with Bybit and better shape the lives of children significantly impacted by Covid-19. We thank Bybit and traders for their generous Bitcoin donations during this unprecedented global emergency."

About the World Series of Trading

The WSOT event is part of Bybit Games Calendar, which last year saw over 7,000 traders battle it out in a competition dubbed the "BTC Brawl." Bybit is aiming for the WSOT to attract even more traders who will compete alongside cryptocurrency influencers and legendary poker players, battling out for a prize pool of up to 200 BTC. Participants will be eligible for a 20% discount on trading fees, and the opportunity to earn up to $9,400 in USDT bonuses.

Bybit is now inviting traders to enroll for the main event. Registration is open until August 14, and warm-up participants must now re-register to secure their place. The WSOT contest will start on August 10 and run until the end of the month.

About Bybit

Bybit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange established in March 2018 and registered in the BVI. It is headquartered in Singapore. Bybit has a global user base comprising everyone from individual retail clients to professional derivatives traders.

