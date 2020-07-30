TerrAscend Stock Soars, Analysts Still BullishTerrAscend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF, CNSX:TER) shares have been on a great run in 2020, climbing about 35% year-to-date and about 150% since the stock market sold off in March.Despite the big gains, TerrAscend still has lots of room to run higher. In fact, despite COVID-19, 2020 has been a transformational year for the company.TerrAscend reported strong first-quarter results, it has a strong balance sheet, it.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...