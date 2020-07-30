Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2020 | 14:05
SOTIO to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 30, 2020, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that Radek Špíšek, chief executive officer of SOTIO, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:
Date: August 5, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT


Company contact: Media contact:
Richard Kapsa Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.
Head of Communication LifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448 T: +1 646-863-0222
M: (+420) 603 280 971 kfrazer@lifescicomms.com (mailto:kfrazer@lifescicomms.com)
kapsa@sotio.com (mailto:kapsa@sotio.com)

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO's robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.

