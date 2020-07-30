Trading in SpectraCure AB paid subscription units (BTU) is to cease. The last trading day is Tuesday 4 August, 2020. Short name: SPEC BTU -------------------------------- ISIN code: ISIN SE0014428850 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197100 -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.