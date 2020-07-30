Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Appointment of New Full Time Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, contact-free payments and loyalty app, announced the appointment of Mr. Norman Tan, CFA, to the Company as its full time Chief Financial Officer effective July 30, 2020. Mr. Tan will replace Ms. Tracey St. Denis, who worked part-time in that role. Mr. Tan was previously the Company's Vice President of Finance.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Tan in this position. I am confident that his consulting and finance experience will prove incredibly valuable for the next phase of our company's strategic growth", says Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "We truly have appreciated Ms. St. Denis' expertise and commitment to our company and wish her continued success in her career."

In his previous roles, Mr. Tan served as the Chief Financial Officer at Lendified Holdings Inc and before joining Lendified, Mr. Tan was a part of Deloitte's audit and assurance practice where he worked with finance leaders in industries including fintech, manufacturing and professional services. He has also held roles in management consulting, technology equity research and private equity. Mr. Tan received his B.Comm with Honours from the University of British Columbia, his MBA from Queen's University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Prior to joining Perk Labs, Mr. Tan was an investor in the company. Mr. Tan purchased shares of the Company, when he purchased a total of 217,391 units at 0.046 per unit, as part of the private placement that was completed in January 2020.

"I am honoured to be the Chief Financial Officer for Perk Labs. Their team, technological expertise, product offering, and sheer determination is a testament to the Company's success. I am excited to roll-up my sleeves and work with the team to develop and implement scalable financial and operational systems that will support Perk labs as it grows into a world class fintech company." says, Mr. Tan, CFO of Perk Labs.

The latest news and information about Perk Hero's features can be found at www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

For more information contact: Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

