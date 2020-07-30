Allied Universal Aids in Capture of Major Fugitive

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, received a letter of appreciation from the U.S. Department of Justice's United States Marshals Service regarding the apprehension of Gerald Hunter, who was #1 on the Most Wanted list of the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) St. Louis Strike Force's West Central Region due to his suspected role in the illegal trafficking of Fentanyl. Allied Universal's security team provided crucial intelligence to the U.S. Marshals which led to the successful capture of the fugitive.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Gerald Hunter, charging him with "conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl" in 2017. Hunters evaded DEA agents for several years, being described by the DEA and his con-conspirators as a 'ghost" who was proficient in separating his name from everything he touched, often being three levels removed.

In concert with information provided by Allied Universal, Gerald Hunter was recently apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls at an apartment building in Los Angeles, where Allied Universal is the security service provider. Allied Universal personnel provided the U.S. Marshals with the tactical advantage they needed, allowing them to execute their plan and successfully apprehend Hunter.

"This team represents Allied Universal's Be Phenomenal culture which strives for excellence and connects us closer the communities in which we serve," said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "The team's dedication and commitment to safeguarding our communities, as well as the people of our nation, is extremely honorable and courageous."

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company with 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.5 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting more than 50,000 client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

