The "Europcar: Complex Restructuring Likely in FY 21 FY 22 With Negligible Recovery on Non-Vehicle Debt." company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Read?

Understand why our projections of Europcar's liquidity, normalised post-COVID-19 unleveraged FCF, net leverage and valuation point towards a complex business and debt restructuring around FY 21 FY 22

Understand the security package benefitting Europcar's 2.375%11/2022 Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) and why recovery is likely to be near full here

Understand why initial recovery on Europcar's 600m 4.125% 11/2024 and 450m 4% 4/2026 Senior Notes (SNs) is likely to be negligible

Understand risks to our thesis, including potential to rationalise Europcar's footprint of stations down to a more concentrated core that is tightly aligned with post-COVID-19 leisure air travel demand, both in terms of source and destination markets

Understand additional liquidity levers remaining

Understand how Europcar is more favourably positioned than US-heavy competitors, Hertz and Avis

Understand Europcar's various fleet securitisation financing structures

Understand Europcar's pre-COVID-19 steady state FCF

Understand Europcar's accounting for its fleet across buyback, at-risk and operating leased vehicles

Understand the calculation of Europcar's Adj Corporate EBITDA vs Adj Consolidated EBITDA, why the latter does not convert well to cash flow and why DCF EV should not further deduct vehicle debt

What's New?

Deep dive analysis of Europcar's various fleet securitisation financing structures SARF, EC Finance Plc, UK, Australia New Zealand and Goldcar fleet financing facilities and the security packages benefitting each

Comparative post-COVID 19 key data points across the car rentals sector

Detailed financial projections across base, bear and bull cases

Questions Answered

What collateralisation do the SSNs benefit from and how well covered are the SSNs?

Why is initial recovery on the SNs likely to be negligible but upside may exist through eventual restructuring into post-reorg equity combined with rationalisation of Europcar's station footprint?

Why is Europcar likely to need to restructure?

Does our bull case avoid a restructuring for Europcar and what assumptions are required to achieve this?

Key Topics Covered

View, Variant Perception Recommendations

Business Overview

Industry Overview

Peer Data On Coronavirus Impact State Support

Shareholding Group Structure

Historic Financial Analysis Indenture Analysis

Base Case Financial Projection

Companies Mentioned

Europcar

Avis Budget Group

Hertz

Sixt

Enterprise

