UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 30, 2020
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? *Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition* On July 30, 2020, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the 'Company') issued a news release announcing its results for the second quarter of 2020 (the 'News Release'). The News Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit 99.1: News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated July 30, 2020 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Date: July 30, 2020 By: _/s/ Jeffrey Rutherford_ Name: Jeffrey Rutherford Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Title: Officer (Principal Financial Officer) *Exhibit 99.1* *Press Release* _Media contact:_ _Investor contact:_ Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek +1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com *FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:* July 30, 2020 *DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2020 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS* _Company delivers strong year-over-year improvements to profitability -- driven by continued execution of DN Now transformation initiatives and resiliency of the company's business model_ NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its second quarter 2020 financial results. *Key highlights* · Reported record levels for quarterly non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating profit margin & adjusted EBITDA margin · Maintaining 2020 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with improved outlook for free cash flow · Successful $1.1 billion debt refinancing in July materially extends maturities *Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: *'Our second quarter financial results demonstrate the resiliency of ourbusiness during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as solid execution of our DN Now transformation initiatives. As the second quarter progressed, business activity picked up and the conversion rate to profitability was strong. For the quarter, GAAP operating margin expanded 170 basis points to 2.3% while non-GAAP operating margin increased 460 basis points to 11.0%. We are also pleased with the strong level of investor support for our recent refinancing, which further strengthened our balance sheet. 'While overall macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain, our execution and improving visibility enables the company to reiterate its 2020 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow has improved. Looking forward, we remain focused on operating margin expansion through our DN Now work streams, further optimizing our capital structure and continuing to differentiate our solutions to pursue growth opportunities.' *Financial results compared with Q2 2019* · Revenue of $890.5M decreased 22.6%, or $260M YoY, reflecting approximately $108M of net unplanned reductions primarily related to COVID-19 pandemic delays, net planned reductions of approximately $113M including previously concluded divestitures and deliberate reductions in low-margin business, and foreign currency headwinds of approximately $39M · GAAP operating profit increased 181% to $20.5M; non-GAAP operating profit improved 32.7% to $98.2M · Net loss of $23.1M improved by 58.2% YoY · Adjusted EBITDA of $122.4M improved 14.6%; adjusted EBITDA margin improved 440 basis points to 13.7% on a non-GAAP basis · Net cash used by operating activities increased $80M YoY to $90.8M; free cash use increased $57M to $73.3M primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic · GAAP loss per share of $0.31 during the quarter improved versus the $0.66 loss per share in the prior year; on a non-GAAP basis, earnings of $0.38 per share improved versus $0.06 per share in the prior year *Other business updates* · Made significant progress with next-generation DN Series ATMs including new orders with a top 10 and a top 25 financial institution in the United States. Also secured a new contract in Egypt for 350 DN Series ATMs plus remote monitoring and cash deposit software. Globally, DN Series certification projects nearly doubled since the beginning of the year to 475. · Continued to lead the Americas region in deposit automation technology with a $13 million contract for cash recycling ATMs and related services at one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America. · Signed a three-year product and managed services contract with A.S. Watson, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer with over 15,700 stores across 25 markets, to support its digital transformation strategy. · Secured a new $17 million contract to deliver managed services, new point-of-sale and self-checkout solutions across several European countries with one of the world's largest home furnishing retailers. · Extended a strategic relationship with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration activities. 1 of 13 *Financial Results of Operations and Segments* Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited _Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019_ (Dollars in millions ) *Three Months Ended* *June 30, 2020*

*% Change *% in *2020* *2019* Change* CC**1* Segments Eurasia Banking Services $ 163.8 $ 217.3 (24.6) (22.2) Products 136.9 170.2 (19.6) (17.4) Software 37.0 42.7 (13.3) (10.8) Total Eurasia Banking 337.7 430.2 (21.5) (19.2) Americas Banking Services 210.1 233.1 (9.9) (7.5) Products 88.4 157.6 (43.9) (40.0) Software 32.9 29.2 12.7 18.3 Total Americas Banking 331.4 419.9 (21.1) (17.6) Retail Services 94.6 115.6 (18.2) (15.6) Products 86.1 142.4 (39.5) (37.9) Software 40.7 42.1 (3.3) (0.2) Total Retail 221.4 300.1 (26.2) (24.1) Total net 1,150 sales $ 890.5 $ .2 (22.6) (19.9) _Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019_ (Dollars in millions *Six Months ) Ended* *June 30, 2020* *% Change *% in *2020* *2019* Change* CC**1* Segments Eurasia Banking Services 343.0 429.6 (20.2) (17.9) Products 235.2 298.0 (21.1) (18.9) Software 70.0 85.2 (17.8) (15.6) Total Eurasia Banking 648.2 812.8 (20.3) (18.0) Americas Banking Services 427.1 455.2 (6.2) (4.3) Products 181.6 266.1 (31.8) (28.6) Software 67.4 61.3 10.0 15.8 Total Americas Banking 676.1 782.6 (13.6) (10.9) Retail Services 202.2 225.4 (10.3) (7.6) Products 195.1 281.8 (30.8) (29.0) Software 79.6 75.7 5.2 8.4 Total Retail 476.9 582.9 (18.2) (15.9) Total net 1,801. 2,178 sales $ 2 $ .3 (17.3) (14.9) 1) - The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate. 2 of 13 GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary _Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019_ (Dollars in millions) *Three Months Ended* *June 30, 2020* *June 30, 2019* *Change* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP**2* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP**2* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP* Services $ 468.5 $ 468.5 $ 566.0 $ 566.0 $ (97.5) $ (97.5) Products 311.4 311.4 470.2 470.2 (158.8) (158.8) Software 110.6 110.6 114.0 114.0 (3.4) (3.4) Total Net 1,150. Sales $ 890.5 $ 890.5 $ 2 $ 1,150.2 $ (259.7) $ (259.7) Services $ 131.1 $ 143.7 $ 144.2 $ 147.2 $ (13.1) $ (3.5) Products 70.4 71.6 99.3 96.3 (28.9) (24.7) Software 46.1 48.7 35.7 39.4 10.4 9.3 Total gross profit $ 247.6 $ 264.0 $ 279.2 $ 282.9 $ (31.6) $ (18.9) Services 28.0 % 30.7 % 25.5 % 26.0 % 250 bps 470 bps Products 22.6 % 23.0 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 150 bps 250 bps Software 41.7 % 44.0 % 31.3 % 34.6 % 1,040 bps 940 bps Total gross margin 27.8 % 29.6 % 24.3 % 24.6 % 350 bps 500 bps Total operating expenses $ 227.1 $ 165.8 $ 271.9 $ 208.9 $ (44.8) $ (43.1) Operating profit $ 20.5 $ 98.2 $ 7.3 $ 74.0 $ 13.2 $ 24.2 Operating margin 2.3 % 11.0 % 0.6 % 6.4 % 170 bps 460 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 65.2 $ 122.4 $ 54.0 $ 106.8 $ 11.2 $ 15.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.3 % 13.7 % 4.7 % 9.3 % 260 bps 440 bps _Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019_ (Dollars in millions) *Six Months Ended* *June 30, 2020* *June 30, 2019* *Change* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP**2* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP**2* *GAAP* *Non-GAAP* 1,110. Services $ 972.3 $ 972.3 $ 2 $ 1,110.2 $ (137.9) $ (137.9) Products 611.9 611.9 845.9 845.9 (234.0) (234.0) Software 217.0 217.0 222.2 222.2 (5.2) (5.2) Total Net 1,801. 1,801 2,178. Sales $ 2 $ .2 $ 3 $ 2,178.3 $ (377.1) $ (377.1) Services $ 249.0 $ 279.9 $ 277.6 $ 281.8 $ (28.6) $ (1.9) Products 137.2 145.5 183.0 178.2 (45.8) (32.7) Software 88.2 92.8 64.7 70.4 23.5 22.4 Total gross profit $ 474.4 $ 518.2 $ 525.3 $ 530.4 $ (50.9) $ (12.2) 28.8 Services 25.6 % % 25.0 % 25.4 % 60 bps 340 bps 23.8 Products 22.4 % % 21.6 % 21.1 % 80 bps 270 bps 42.8 Software 40.6 % % 29.1 % 31.7 % 1,150 bps 1,110 bps Total gross 28.8 margin 26.3 % % 24.1 % 24.3 % 220 bps 450 bps Total operating expenses $ 479.9 $ 357.0 $ 542.5 $ 429.3 $ (62.6) $ (72.3) Operating profit $ (5.5) $ 161.2 $ (17.2) $ 101.1 $ 11.7 $ 60.1 Operating margin (0.3)% 8.9 % (0.8)% 4.6 % 50 bps 430 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.0 $ 211.9 $ 83.8 $ 171.9 $ 4.2 $ 40.0 Adjusted EBITDA 11.8 margin 4.9 % % 3.8 % 7.9 % 110 bps 390 bps 1) - See footnote 1 for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments for gross profit/gross margin; selling and administrative expense; research, development and engineering expense; and other operating income/expense and footnote 2 for Adjusted EBITDA. 3 of 13 *Full-year 2020 Outlook**3* *2020 Outlook* Total Revenue $3.7B - $3.9B Adjusted EBITDA4 $400M - $440M Net cash provided by operating activities $45M - $55M Capital expenditures $25M Free cash flow $20M - $30M 1) - The company's 2020 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating our joint venture in China, which was finalized in the second quarter 2020, and the divestiture of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, which was finalized in the first quarter 2020. 1) - With respect to the company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2020, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information' for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. *Overview Presentation and Conference Call* More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Gerrard Schmid, president

