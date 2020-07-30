The auditor cited the threat posed to the debt saddled business as the reason for resigning its role, effective from today.Debt-saddled Chinese solar developer SFCE has lost its auditor, it announced to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. A statement by the developer, which said Deloitte "confirmed that there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company," is unlikely to mollify investors given the reason cited for Deloitte's resignation in today's brief update. SFCE said the London-based auditor had walked away, with effect from today "due to the ...

