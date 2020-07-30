Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB "Novaturas" (NTU1L, ISIN code: LT0000131872). Following the announcement published by AB "Novaturas" on the first half results of the year 2020 and the situation due to the impact of COVID-19, uncertainty remains regarding the possible consequences of COVID-19 for the entire tourism sector in the future, including Novaturas Group. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
