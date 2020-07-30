World's top consumer goods, chemical, and cosmetics companies to discuss strategies and best practices for improved transparency, efficiency, and compliance across the product lifecycle

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the featured keynote speakers at 2020 Veeva Quality Regulatory Global Summit. Leaders from the world's top consumer goods, chemical, and cosmetics companies, including BASF, Colgate-Palmolive, Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, Pierre Fabre, Procter Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, and Unilever will showcase how they're modernizing quality management processes and transforming regulatory operations.

The virtual event will take place from October 19-22 and include 20 presentations and panel discussions with more than 30 quality, regulatory, legal, and IT experts from North America and Europe. Visionaries from regulated industries will share strategies and tactics to improve quality, regulatory, and marketing processes across the product lifecycle, including:

Estée Lauder, Procter Gamble, and SEQENS discussing strategies they implemented across IT, quality, and regulatory operations to achieve greater resilience and maintain compliance.

BASF and L'Oréal sharing how they respond to changing market conditions while remaining competitive and compliant across quality, regulatory, and product and process management.

IFF, L'Occitane, and Procter Gamble highlighting how consumer demand for safe, sustainable products has brought industries and supply chains closer together to offer better management of advertising claims, compliance, traceability, and circular economies.

"We look forward to hosting a diverse group of industry thought leaders sharing their expertise with their peers across the consumer goods, chemical, and cosmetics industries," said Frank Defesche, general manager and senior vice president at Veeva. "Attendees will gain new insights to align business and IT priorities and modernize quality management processes, transform regulatory operations, and streamline global management of advertising claims."

In addition to keynote sessions, participants can choose from 14 sessions in concurrent, customer-led tracks for quality, regulatory, advertising claims management, and IT. Tracks will cover topics such as supporting business continuity, repositioning quality as a strategic growth engine, and implementing strategies to improve supplier collaboration.

The event is complimentary for Veeva customers and quality, regulatory, legal and IT professionals. Learn more, register, and view the full Summit agenda at industries.veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva for Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, and Chemical Industries

Founded in 2007, Veeva Systems is a global provider of cloud-based software solutions. We help quality, regulatory and commercial teams in the cosmetics, consumer goods, and chemical industries unify disconnected processes, documents and data. In doing so, we help our customers eliminate inefficiencies so they can bring innovative, high-quality products to market faster without compromising compliance. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Learn more at industries.veeva.com.

For more information about Veeva's solutions for the global life sciences industry and the more than 875 customers it serves, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, visit veeva.com/eu.

