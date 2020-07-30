Andersen Global announces its entrance into Cotonou, Benin with the addition of collaborating firm Fiduciaire Conseil and Assistance (FCA), a full-service tax and legal firm founded 20 years ago.

The firm, led by Managing Partner Sybel Akuesson, combines a strong, balanced tax and legal practice whose staff of 17 professionals provides assistance in labor law and corporate law as well as offers full tax capabilities to businesses involved in a variety of industries.

"In an increasingly complex world, the African market has begun demanding a new pace and scale of doing business, especially when it comes to the demand of legal services," Sybel said. "In the spirit of stewardship, we are always looking for ways to grow and improve as a firm, and our collaboration with Andersen Global ensures we can meet all of our clients' tax and legal needs globally in a seamless manner."

"Sybel and his team share our organization's commitment to independence and transparency," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "Teaming with like-minded individuals positions us to provide even more comprehensive, best-in-class solutions to our clients and adds breadth and depth to our presence in Africa, particularly West Africa. They currently have pre-existing relationships with several of our collaborating firms in West Africa, which is invaluable and allows us to maintain the competitive edge in the region. We have nearly completed our build out in West Africa and are now the largest firm in the region as well as on the continent."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 184 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005219/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700